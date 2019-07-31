Results from the final day of the Dixie Youth Division II World Series

2019 Dixie Youth Division II World Series

AAA

Wednesday’s results

Alabama 8, North Carolina 7, North Carolina is eliminated

Alabama 12, Virginia 2, Alabama is the AAA World Series champions

Majors

Wednesday’s results

Mississippi 8, Alabama 5, Alabama is eliminated

Virginia 6, Mississippi 1, Virginia is the Majors World Series champions

