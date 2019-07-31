Virginia Majors save best for last to win D2 World Series

LUMBERTON — Coming from an off day in the Dixie Youth Division II World Series on Sunday, Alabama coach Shane Andrews wasn’t sure how his team would respond on Monday.

That question was answered within the first few minutes of Monday’s battle between the last two undefeated teams in the AAA division between Alabama and Texas as Andrew’s squad scored four runs en route to earning a 10-6 win at the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex.

“Those four runs in the first inning proved to be the difference out there,” Andrews said. “They’re tired, and we got that off day yesterday that helped out a lot, but they didn’t go to the beach or go swimming so I was happy they rested. They were a little amped up today.”

Alabama will face North Carolina at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and has already secured a spot to be one of three teams that will play for the championship on Wednesday. A win on Tuesday would put Alabama one win away from the title.

“When you’re dealing with 9- and 10-year-olds, I wouldn’t call it the driver’s seat, but we are in a good position,” Andrews said. “When we played North Carolina last time, it was a pretty good game, 3-2. It will be another dog fight for us tomorrow.”

Texas gets a rematch with Virginia at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, with both teams looking to avoid elimination and earn a spot in the championship scene.

Alabama leadoff batter Cole House had a pair of hits in the win, and scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning, as well as the first run in the fifth inning where Alabama tacked on a trio of runs.

House and Mason Yarbrough scored on a Texas error at third base after a hard hit ball by Jax Miller in the first frame. Miller ended up at third on the play and crossed home on an Isaiah Gray single later in the first.

Texas and Alabama traded two-run innings starting with Texas’ half of the second inning. Bryson Morrrow’s two-out double in the second cut Alabama’s lead to 4-2, before Alabama responded in the top of the third when two runs scored via passed balls.

“I told them out there that when you get on a team like that, you can’t come in the second inning and lay a goose egg,” Andrews said. “You have to stay on them.”

Alabama added some breathing room with a three-run top of the fifth inning that was highlighted by a Yarbrough two-run double and a Miller RBI single off the center field wall to bolster the lead to 10-5.

On top of being a vital part of the offense, Miller also came in to throw two innings of relief, and held Texas to one hit.

“He brings the same thing to the park every day,” Andrews said of Miller. “He was to work extremely hard and he works his butt off to be where he’s at.”

Hunter Andrews also had a hit for Alabama in the win.

Texas’ offense was led by Billy Prince with two hits. A.J. Morton, Swayde Walker and Morrow each added a hit and at least one RBI. Hunter Payne also added a hit for Texas.

Virginia rallies in sixth to eliminate South Carolina

Coming back to the dugout in the middle of the sixth inning against South Carolina, some of the Virginia players carried their heads down facing what seemed like an insurmountable lead, until it wasn’t.

Virginia scored seven runs in its final at-bat to claim a 7-6 win to stay alive in the World Series.

“Some of them were a little down, but once we got a couple guys on base they got a new spirit about them and came alive,” Virginia coach John Rosser said. “I think they realized they had a chance and woke up.”

The sixth-inning rally started with the No. 9 batter and then returned to the top of the order for Virginia as nine batters came to the plate in the frame.

Two walks and a single loaded the bases for Virginia’s Kason McCormick, whose triple to right field cleared the bases and put him on third base. Ethan Williams followed up with an RBI double to score McCormick and make it 6-4. Passed balls and errors added up for South Carolina in the final frame, with Payton Leebrick sliding in to end the contest after an errant pitch by South Carolina’s Lavorius Lucas.

On top of starting the rally with his three-run triple, McCormick also came in to pitch after Virginia starter Nick Jones was injured on the mound. McCormick struck out nine in his 3 2/3-inning showing.

“Kason’s hit was a big wake-up for us and after that, we got hungry again,” Rosser said. “He hadn’t pitched a lot of innings through the district and state tournaments, he had some arm problems but we got him rested. We wanted to get two good innings out of him per game, but he pitched a full 75. I’m really impressed with him and his leadership.”

Before McCormick was taken off the mound, South Carolina posted five runs combined in the fourth and fifth innings.

A.J. Odum scored a pair of runs in the fourth with a double for South Carolina.

Leading up to the sixth inning, Virginia was held scoreless and to three hits behind the pitching of South Carolina’s Avery Weaver and Tucker Watford.

In a rematch of the meeting on Sunday, Virginia gets Texas on Tuesday to continue its fight to stay in the tournament.

“I think these guys have got the confidence, no matter who we are up against,” Rosser said. “We feel like we have the best ball team down here, but we’ve got to prove it on the field.

Leading hitters for Virginia included McCormick with three hits, and a hit each from C.J. Jones, Landon Lewis, William, JaVaughn Andrews and Cason Croft.

South Carolina’s Lucas, Odum, Brodie Hickson and D.Q. Green each had a hit.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian South Carolina’s AAA team carries back its state flag after being eliminated in the Dixie Youth Division II World Series in Lumberton on Monday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_SCAAA.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian South Carolina’s AAA team carries back its state flag after being eliminated in the Dixie Youth Division II World Series in Lumberton on Monday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Payton Leebrick of Virginia slides into home to beat the throw to South Carolina’s Lavorius Lucas in the sixth inning of the elimination game between the teams on Monday. Leebrick’s run was the winning run in the 7-6 win for Virginia. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_VaAAA.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Payton Leebrick of Virginia slides into home to beat the throw to South Carolina’s Lavorius Lucas in the sixth inning of the elimination game between the teams on Monday. Leebrick’s run was the winning run in the 7-6 win for Virginia. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Texas’ Reign Wallace eyes a pitch against Alabama on Monday in the Dixie Youth Division II AAA World Series in Lumberton. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_WallaceTexasAAA.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Texas’ Reign Wallace eyes a pitch against Alabama on Monday in the Dixie Youth Division II AAA World Series in Lumberton. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Alabama’s Jax Miller slides into second base to avoid the tag of Texas’ Hayden Smith on Monday in the Dixie Youth Division II AAA World Series in Lumberton. Miller and Alabama remained undefeated with the 10-6 win. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_MillerAlabamaAAA.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Alabama’s Jax Miller slides into second base to avoid the tag of Texas’ Hayden Smith on Monday in the Dixie Youth Division II AAA World Series in Lumberton. Miller and Alabama remained undefeated with the 10-6 win.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor