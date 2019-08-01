Top 15: St. Pauls’ Coleman leads county into the preseason

By: By Donnell Coley - Staff writer
Coleman
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo St. Pauls running back Marqueise Coleman shrugs off a defender last season. Coleman comes in at No. 1 in the preseason Robeson County top 15 players list, after a 1,500-plus yard junior season.

ST PAULS — Leading into high school football practices starting on Aug. 1, The Robesonian’s sports staff is publishing a countdown of the top 15 players in Robeson County, and St. Pauls’ Marqueise Coleman is No. 1 on the list.

Coleman ranked just outside the top five in the same list a year ago before having a breakout year that resulted in being named the county’s most improved player.

As a junior, he ran for a career-high 1,520 rushing yards on 172 carries, both marks led the county. The rising senior has even loftier goals for an encore effort.

“I’m really trying to get to 2,000 rushing yards to make up some for my sophomore season when I got hurt,” he said.

To prepare for his last season as a Bulldog, the bell-cow back mentioned his focus this summer has been on improving footwork, quickness, and pass-catching techniques.

His routine involves individual workouts, twice a day almost every day. He also mentioned going through different conditioning assignments with his defensive back coach as well as running and lifting weights with teammates on his own time.

St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said the standout runner who he calls “Game time” is now on every opposing coaches’ radar. Setzer says the way to free up Coleman this season will take a group effort from the surrounding role players.

“Marqueise is not the team, we’re the team, but…the only way to protect what he brings to the team—we got to have some playmakers,” Setzer said.

“I think the sky is the limit. His ceiling is very high.”

Coleman’s potential has also garnered heightened media attention recently, as he was recognized by WRAL-TV’s website HighschoolOT.com as the fifth-best returning running back, statistically, at the 2A level.

He’s also earned looks from various college programs who have expressed interest with invites to recruitment camps. According to Setzer, Coleman clocked his best 40-yard dash during a camp at Eastern Carolina University this spring, which hovered below 4.4 seconds.

Coleman has also showcased his skill set recently at “HBCU Mega Camp” in Georgia, North Carolina A&T State University as well as a satellite camp for Western Carolina University on the campus of Terry Sanford.

He says being able to perform alongside some of the best athletes in the southeast region had a profound impact for the upcoming season.

“It showed me I could compete with boys around my area,” he said. “They just tell me to keep working on stuff I haven’t done.”

Coleman and Co. kick off the season on Aug. 23 in a road matchup with North Edgecombe.

Robeson County’s preseason top 15 list

1. Marqueise Coleman, St. Pauls

2. Austin Chavis, Purnell Swett

3. Kadeem Leonard, Fairmont

4. Lee McLean, Red Springs

5. Cameron Harrington, Fairmont

6. Anthony Campbell, St. Pauls

7. Micah Carter, Purnell Swett

8. Jordan McNeill, Lumberton

9. Denym McKeithan, Red Springs

10. Jamearos McLeod, South Robeson*

11. Jadarion Chatman, Lumberton

12. C.J. Newton, Red Springs

13. Waltay Jackson, St. Pauls

14. James Brooks, Purnell Swett

15. Michael Todd, Lumberton

*McLeod will not play for a Robeson County team.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

