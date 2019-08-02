Football teams taking shape through practice

FAIRMONT — Through two practices, Fairmont coach Kevin Inman has seen his team show the collective spirit he wants to see throughout the entire season.
“They have a high tempo and good camaraderie. Even though some players are 2’s (backups), I’m still seeing them cheer on the 1’s (starters) and vice versa. Our guys are self-policing and self-correcting,” Inman said. “Our 1’s are taking the leadership roles with the 2’s and telling them they had missteps there, to look here and read there.”
Fairmont is coming off a 5-7 season in 2018 with a state playoff appearance.
The gelling of the group is a good sign as it welcomes players coming over from rival South Robeson to add depth to the team. With more players scattered on the depth chart fighting for positions, Inman has seen no animosity.
“They are really helping them out,” he said. “Even though we are competing, we are all in the same boat to get better.”
Contrary to what was said at community meetings when the public aired their thoughts about issues that would arise when Mustangs and Golden Tornadoes would mesh together on the same team, junior tight end and linebacker Kadeem Leonard saw his team welcome the newcomers with open arms.
“When they came in we had a little meeting about unity and stuff. We are treating them as if they have been at Fairmont for years,” Leonard said. “People thought it was going to be drama, but there hasn’t been no drama.”
“Maybe if the football team comes together, the whole school will come together.”
Following the opening practice on Thursday, the St. Pauls coaching staff spent a long time in the coaches office looking at ways to improve the team going forward. Coach Mike Setzer said it’s healthy for his squad to have a staff that is detail-oriented.
“I liked the energy, but I like the fact that my assistant coaches were not happy. That tells me we have the ability to be special this year,” Setzer said. “The assistant coaches have bought into what we have been talking about. They are not happy. They feel like we could be better.”
St. Pauls returns a wealth of experience from last year’s 8-4 campaign that ended in the first round of the state playoffs, and has its eyes set on making a Three Rivers Conference title push.
“My coaches will not let up and if they continue to push the envelope, that the sky’s the limit,” Setzer said.
The practice was also the last first day of high school football practice for seniors across the state, like St. Pauls running back Marqueise Coleman. The county’s No. 1 player entering the year had a mix of emotions about the day.
“I’m kind of sad because this is going to be my last year so I’m trying to go all out every day,” Coleman said.