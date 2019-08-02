Church softball champs crowned

By: Staff report
Courtesy photo The Hickory Grove Baptist Church men’s softball team won the 2019 Lumber River Church Softball League title last weekend.
Courtesy photo The women’s softball team from Broad Ridge Baptist church won the 2019 Lumberton River Church Softball Leaague title last Saturday at Long Branch Baptist Church.

LUMBERTON —The Lumber River Church Softball League recently completed it 2019 season by awarding the men’s and women’s championships last weekend at Long Branch Baptist Church.

Broad Ridge Baptist Church of Orrum was crowned the women’s champion, after working its way out of the loser’s bracket to defeat Galeed Baptist Church of Bladenboro, the defending champs.

On the men’s side, Hickory Grove Baptist Church of Bladenboro worked its way thought the winner’s bracket, defeating Long Branch Baptist Church of Lumberton.

“Our league features nine churches which comprise players from over 20 churches in Bladen and Robeson counties,” said Adrian Lowery, league president. “This church league has touched a lot of lives over the years, and we are already working on the 2020 season.”

Lowery welcomes any church to come and join their League. The Lumber River Church Softball League teams are from Antioch Baptist; Broad Ridge Baptist; Dublin Baptist; Galeed Baptist; Hickory Grove Baptist; Hyde Park Baptist; Long Branch Baptist; Saddletree Church of God; and Zion Hill Baptist.

