Lumberton state champs competing at nationals

August 2, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
Courtesy photo Lumberton Recreation 16-and-under all-star basketball team will compete at Liberty University in the 2019 State Games of America starting Friday until Sunday. The State Games of America is an Olympic-style event held every two years featuring competition between State Games gold-medal winners from across the nation. The Lumberton team qualified for The State Games of America by winning the gold medal in their age group at the Powerade State Games in June. Pictured on the back row from left to right, Josh Smith, Tim Clark, Trevion Lewis, Triston Robinson, Jaylen McIntyre, Malik Allen, Angel Bowie, Hayden Hunt, Elston Powell Jr. and James Moore. On the front row from left to right is Davonte Smith, Matthew Locklear, Ja’Merl Brockington and Amajae Lowry.

Courtesy photo

Courtesy photo
