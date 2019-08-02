From the Fringe

By: Staff report

Fairmont’s week in review

Danny Herlong had his first career hole-in-one on the 96-yard par-3 No. 13 using a pitching wedge.

Tommy Lowry and James Smith won this week’s senior shootout with a six-shot victory over Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins. Ray Lewis and Ron Freeman won the second flight, with Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly taking second. Jim Rogers and D.J. Jones won the third flight, with Ron Polston and Charles Howard coming in second place. Brumbles, Richard Moore, Johnny Hunt and Gene Harrison were closest to the pin winners.

This week’s senior shootout will have a schedule change to Thursday, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The next Thursday evening scramble tournament is Thursday, with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This is a four person captain’s choice format with an entry fee of $15 for members and $20 for non-members. A meal will be served after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 for more information and to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include: Eddie Williams 67; Jeff Wishart 68; Mark Lassiter 70; Ricky Hamilton 70; David Sessions 70; James Thompson 71; Tim Rice 71; Mitch Grier 72; Tommy Davis 72; James Barron 73; Bert Thomas 73; Butch Lennon 74; Danny Lassiter 74; Carey Pittman 75; Jeff Broadwell 75; Tim Moore 75; Lee Hunt 75; Wayne Callahan 75; J.T. Powers 75; David Locklear 76; Danny Glasscock 76; Donald Arnette 76; Richard Coleman 76; Dennis Andrews 76; Brent Davis 76; Evan Davenport 78.

Pinecrest senior shootout results

John Haskins and Cliff Nance claimed this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout by two strokes. The pair shot a 61 to edge out runner-ups James Humphrey and Mike Sellers that took second in a scorecard playoff.

The first flight winners were James H. Locklear and Craig Lowry, who won in a scorecard playoff over Lee Hunt and Tim Moore.

The closest to the flag winners Haskins, Bucky Beasley and Al Wall.

The next Pinecrest C.C. Senior Shootout will also have a schedule change to Tuesday this week with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

