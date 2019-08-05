Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Shane Richardson coaches Luke Brooks during the team’s second practice of fall camp on Monday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Shane Richardson coaches Luke Brooks during the team’s second practice of fall camp on Monday. Sheridan Sheridan Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian UNCP football coach Shane Richardson talks to the team following its second practice of fall camp on Monday. The Braves have seen leadership take over early in the camp. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian UNCP football coach Shane Richardson talks to the team following its second practice of fall camp on Monday. The Braves have seen leadership take over early in the camp.

PEMBROKE — Josh Sheridan remembers the reception and help he received while picking up the in’s and out’s during his freshman year in The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football program.

Now the Lumberton native and senior running back sees the fall camp for the Braves that opened on Sunday as his chance to give back.

“When I came in I had older guys like Rontonio Stanley, Cliff (Jones) and people like that helping me with plays because we go over plays the night before and we’ve got to run them the next day,” Sheridan said. “I always ask them if they need any help or they come to me and ask, ‘What do I do on this play.’ I just try to do a better job of leading and showing an example for them.”

With one of the largest incoming freshmen classes now learning the ropes, Sheridan is doing what he can, and sixth-year coach Shane Richardson has seen it come from other leaders as well.

“Sometimes you have a bunch of guys that aren’t quite sure how we run practice, what we are doing in this drill or how the organization looks, and the older guys are trying to set the example on that and lead the charge,” Richardson said.

The focus that Richardson and his staff have put on fall camp is that of letting the upperclassmen take the lead to put the program in good position ahead of the season opener on Sept. 5 at home against Winston-Salem State.

Richardson has seen the likes of Sheridan, along with seniors Yavel Morris and Quadrin Williams, guide the team through the first two days together in more ways than just their knowledge of the team and how it operates.

“We started out with the conditioning test in the morning and our older guys, there were a lot of them that crushed it and they were in such great shape because of their summer workouts,” Richardson said. “That set them off on the right track, setting the right precedent with their actions.”

The Braves are coming off two straight 2-8 seasons. As far as changes to the routine in the preseason, Richardson said they aren’t concrete, but there are some differences the players have taken.

“The players have decided upon themselves that we need to change something this year because if we keep doing the same thing with the same mindset that we are going to keep getting the same result,” Richardson said. “The players have understood how important everything we talk about and everything that we do is, and the self-responsibility has taken over.”

Senior defensive lineman Dominique Davis has seen his leadership role increase and take him out of his comfort zone as a quiet leader by example. Davis said the Braves already shown signs of a different unit than in years past.

“I feel like we are coming together with more unity. I see that we are really doing that now and holding more people accountable for their actions,” Davis said. “Really that is going to make the difference from last year to this year, sticking together and not being individuals.”

That togetherness was one way that Sheridan said could make a difference when the season kicks off in a month.

“What we need to do is mesh better and be on point,” he said. “Once we are on point and everybody is clicking, we are a difficult offense to stop.”

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

