Lumberton Dixie Junior Boys into the final four

By: Staff report
Courtesy photo Jacob Chavis stands in the batter’s box at the Dixie Boys Junior World Series in Aiken, South Carolina.
Courtesy photo Caleb Maynor pitches at the Dixie Boys Junior World Series in Aiken, South Carolina.

AIKEN, S.C. — The Lumberton All-Stars are in the final four of the Dixie Junior Boys World Series in Aiken, South Carolina with a 15-5 win over Tennessee on Monday night.

The team play again at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Bladdon Hammonds led the team with three RBIs in the win over Tennessee with Damian Robinson, Caleb Maynor and Keithyn Hunt each adding a pair. Robinson had a team-best three hits in the win.

Maynor pitched the final 2 1/3 innings of the game and held Tennesee hitless.

In the earlier game on Monday, Lumberton scored a pair of runs in the seventh inning to win 6-5 over Virginia and avoid elimination.

Maynor led Lumberton with a pair of hits and drove in four runs. Jacob Chavis, Robinson and Bruce Fuller each had a hit, while Robinson scored a pair of runs.

Chavis came in on the mound in the fourth inning and held Virginia to one unearned run on two hits, while Hunt struck out four in his two perfect innings to close out the game.

Lumberton lost its first game of the tournament against Alabama on Saturday, 13-5, and on Sunday defeated Georgia 14-4 in its first elimination game.

Chavis had four hits and three RBIs against Georgia, while Robinson, Maynor and Nate Jones each added a pair of RBIs. Robinson also had a pair of RBIs in the opener.

