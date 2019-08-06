Lumberton Dixie Junior Boys into the final four

LUMBERTON — Despite playing two games in a span of five hours in the sweltering heat at the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex, the Alabama AAA state champions still had plenty of energy when it got the final out against Virginia on Wednesday to celebrate a long, hard-fought day on the diamond.

With two wins in the heat against the rest of the best left in the Dixie Youth Division II AAA World Series, the team left Lumberton with more than a handful of hardware for the trip back to Valley, Alabama in earning the World Series title.

“As far as the 12 kids that we have brought here that have been through this, you couldn’t ask for a better group of kids,” Alabama coach Shane Andrews said after the 12-2 title victory. “The kids, we have pushed them a little harder than typical 9- and 10-year-olds, and this is what it was for. This was the ultimate victory for us.”

The appearance in the championship game was one strike away from coming to fruition against North Carolina in the day’s earlier game, but Andrews said that getting past the game was the push of momentum needed for the team going into its meeting with Virginia.

“We felt like we had seen the best pitching when we faced North Carolina, and we knew that if we could find a way to get to this one that we could hit these guys a little better than we had the North Carolina team,” he said. “I’m super proud of this town and these kids.

Alabama used the middle innings against Virginia to make up for an early run it surrendered. The lead grew to 8-1 after the fourth inning when the eventual champions posted four runs and batted around the order. Hunter Phillips reached on a single midway through the frame, but catastrophe hit the Virginia pitching staff with five straight walks, and six total in the stanza.

In the inning prior, Mason Yarbrough hit a double to drive in Cole House and he scored on a single from Logan Seymour.

Alabama posted three runs in the top of the sixth inning on a Brayden Bunn two-run double.

Yarbrough, Grey, Bunn and Phillips had the only hits for Alabama in the title game.

Virginia’s Ethan Williams put his team on the board in the bottom of the first with an RBI double as a part of his two-hit day, and scored the other run for the team in the bottom of the fourth.

To get to the title game, Alabama came back from a deficit that was at one point four runs, and was down two entering its last at-bat to force extra innings, to earn an 8-7 win in seven innings over North Carolina.

“Give credit to that North Carolina team. To me, that was the best team down here,” Andrews said. “For us to be down 6-2 earlier this morning and to find a way to win, that speaks to the character of our kids. It was all laid out in place and it happened for us.”

In that contest, Alabama was down to its last strike, but was able to get runners on and saw two runs score in the bottom of the sixth inning using the bottom of its order.

Bunn came away with an RBI triple through the infield and scored on a passed ball to knot the score. North Carolina threatened in the top of the seventh with Jaxon Wallace advancing to third base before attempting to score on a passed ball that bounced back to the catcher for the easy tag.

“Everybody kept their composure, and those fans, man. I just remember those fans being so loud and we got that runner over to third,” Andrews said. “The kids felt great then and the kids had to go out there and throw zero and they did.”

In the Alabama half of the frame, it scored the winning run after loading the bases for Jax Miller, who roped a line drive to left field to plate House. House had one hit and scored three runs in the win over North Carolina.

North Carolina built a 6-2 lead after scoring six runs in the top of the second inning. A.J. Russell had an RBI single, Harrison Meares scored a run on a sacrifice fly and Jayden Daniels drove in two of his three RBIs.

Daniels also struck out eight in his 3 2/3 innings on the mound to start the game for North Carolina.

North Carolina was awarded the Sportsmanship award for the World Series and South Carolina’s A.J. Odum won the batting title with a .625 batting average in the four games he played in.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor