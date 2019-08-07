PEMBROKE — Grinding out in the heat of the first five football practice can take a toll on players that have the itch to go full contact in practice for the first time since the end of last season.

On final two non-contact practices to avoid complacency, Purnell Swett’s coaching staff is doing its best to keep the player involved and engaged. That point was something interim coach Robbie Brown wanted to set in place when he was first appointed.

“I met with the coaches when they first named me the head coach, and one of the first things I told them was this. I told them, ‘I want to win games as much as the next guy, don’t take me the wrong way. But if they’re not having fun and wanting to be here and we’re not having fun and wanting to be here, then you’re wasting your time,’” Brown said. “So we’ve made them interested, made them want to be here and made us want to be here.”

Through that process, Brown has seen his younger group show the energy that comes as a byproduct of the exerted effort from the coaching staff.

“Our young kids have been enthusiastic and are ready to learn,” he said. “They seem to be excited about playing and that’s what you’ve got to have.”

The Rams boast a large senior core that Brown has seen guide the team through the first nearly week of preseason camp, as well as over the summer. Senior defensive end Austin Chavis is one of the leaders and has been an encouraging voice for the younger players through the dog days of camp, ahead of Saturday’s scrimmage at Union Pines.

“Everybody at some point gets frustrated and some of them want to quit, but we just keep telling them that if they keep on staying out here going through it that it will all pay,” Chavis said.

The leadership has been a welcoming sight for the Rams coaching staff that said senior leadership wasn’t as prevalent in the past.

Wednesday marks the sixth practice session for North Carolina football teams, and the start of full-contact among players before the first scrimmage date on Saturday.

Lumberton coach Kelly Williamson said that full-contact will provide the true test for his Pirates after nearly eight months of non-contact workouts.

“Until we start hitting, everybody looks good,” he said. “Everybody looks good in space, don’t they?”

One position group that Williamson said could be sorted out after contact drills is the running back group that currently has four or five backs he wants to see more from as the season approaches. Other groups, like the young defensive backfield, that will start four players with no varsity experience and the practices are as important mentally as physically.

“It’s a long season and we are trying to bring some kids along and it will take some time to get some kids in place,” Williamson said.

Like Williamson said, Chavis believes the true character of the team will be shown going from Wednesday’s practice for the next 16 days until Week 1.

“I’m ready to see what kind of team we are going to have. I’m ready to see who’s going to give it their all,” Chavis said. “Tomorrow for hit day, I’m ready to see who is actually about it.”

The excitement is there from the players, but that pent up energy should cause a good showing the first few practices after the player get to go full pads, according to Brown.

“Tomorrow it’s going to be like opening a corral and letting a bunch of stallions out and trying to control them in all honesty,” Brown said. “But that’s good. You want them to be anxious and ready to go.”

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton defensive backs backpedal in a drill on Saturday morning during a practice. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0801.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton defensive backs backpedal in a drill on Saturday morning during a practice. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Ben Brooks goes for an interception during a team defensive drill in practice on Tuesday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0885.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Ben Brooks goes for an interception during a team defensive drill in practice on Tuesday.

Teams work through final non-contact practices

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor