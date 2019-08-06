Pembroke 14-and-under soccer team wins gold; 11U claims bronze nationally

By: Staff report
Courtesy photo The Pembroke Soccer Association 14-and-under team poses with their gold medals earned at the State Games on America over the weekend.
Courtesy photo The Pembroke Soccer Association 11-and-under team poses with their bronze medals earned at the State Games on America over the weekend.

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Two teams from the Pembroke Soccer Association claimed high finishes at the State Games of America held in Lynchburg, Virginia over the weekend.

The 14-and-under team finished first in the event, with the 11-and-under squad taking third. Both earned a spot in the tournament based on their play earlier this summer in the Powerade State Games.

In earning their gold medal, the 14-and-under team allowed four goals in four match, and posted a pair of shutouts to begin and end the tournament. In the second match of the tournament, the team fell in a 2-1 hole before climbing back for a 3-2 win over the Columbus, Georgia Tigerhornets. The teams met again for the championship, with Pembroke claiming a 5-0 win.

“I believe that woke us up and made us determined to stay focused and play our brand of soccer — take advantage of what is giving to us and execute when we have our chances on goal,” coach Kevin Locklear said.

Pembroke received goals from seven different players and assists from six different players. Goalie Mason McGirt played the entire tournament in goal, holding opponents to one goal a game on average.

Also on the team were: K.J. Locklear; Mario Robles-Mendoza; Mark Ramirez-Alvado; Marcus Ibarra; Diego Angeles Chavis; Jace Jacobs; Bryson Franklin; Daniel Hunt; Angel Robles-Mendoza; Kevin Oxendine II; Korbyn Walton; Jordan Cheetham; Seth Locklear; and Jackson Brooks. The team is coached by Kevin Locklear, Carlos Angles-Lopez and Jennings Jacobs.

The 11-and-under team competed in the 12-and-under bracket that was made up of two teams from North Carolina and one team from Virginia. With a record of 1-2-1, the team took bronze.

“The u11 group played hard and really accepted the challenge of playing up and never giving up,” coach Kevin Locklear said. “As a coach they done everything we could ask for. They played with heart and passion and showed what PSA is all about. We are proud of them.”

Team members included: Ricky Ramirez-Alvarado; Elizandro Diaz; Braylon Brooks; Osvaldo Santos-Medina; JaColby Locklear; Branlon Brooks; Gage McGirt; Marco Tellez; Julian Jacobs; Israel Robles-Mendoza; Avry Locklear; Bryan Tol Juarez; Sarah Hunt; and J. Rivers Malcolm. Coaching the team was Jennings Jacobs, Kevin McGirt, Miguel Tellez and Kevin Locklear.

