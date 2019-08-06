Pembroke 14-and-under soccer team wins gold; 11U claims bronze nationally

LUMBERTON — Scoreless through five innings of Wednesday’s title game in the Dixie Youth Division II Majors World Series against Mississippi, Virginia coach Clint Gorkiewicz empowered his club as they faced a one-run deficit.

“That’s kind of what we kept stressing to the kids, ‘Look, the game’s not over. It’s 1-0. We can come back,’” said Gorkiewicz.

“They stepped up big time in that last inning.”

In the top of the sixth, Virginia leadoff hitter Ethan McComber drew a walk. Moments later, Anthony Clark, popped a hard-hit ground ball to the right side of the infield. The ball traveled through the glove of the second baseman and trickled to the right-field fence to allow McComber to score the team’s first run and ignite a 6-1 win to secure the tournament’s first championship trophy.

Gorkiewicz credits the relationship he and his coaching staff have established with the group in the last six years for the late rally.

“All that hard work and dedication through the coaches, the parents and the kids — we met our goal today,” he said.

Mississippi scored its only run of the contest in the opening inning as Trey Barnes got the team’s sole RBI on a ground out to second that brought home leadoff man Easton Ford.

After scoring double-digit runs in two of its last three contests, Mississippi couldn’t crack Virginia’s defense, led by Clark, who pitched a one-hitter through 4 1/3 innings.

Virginia’s defense supported Clark throughout the game in clutch spots.

In the bottom of the third, catcher Luke Kuhns snagged a passed ball off the fence then dove to tag the Mississippi runner at the plate, preserving the 1-0 deficit.

The next at-bat, center fielder Camden Hunt made a tough running grab on a well-hit fly ball to end the inning with three runners left on.

For Mississippi, starting pitcher Brady Quinn stymied the Virginia offense, striking out eight and giving up no earned runs through 5 1/3 innings.

Gorkiewicz said that his team was familiar with being down and wouldn’t panic because they didn’t start games with hot bats throughout the entire season.

After McComber’s game-tying score in the sixth, Kuhns hit an RBI single to bring home Clark and give Virginia its first lead, 2-1. He would also come across the plate in the inning as Demetrius Simms hit a two-run double.

Simms, Colsen McComber and Jake Irby all touched home in the six-run rally.

Ethan McComber took over for Clark and kept Mississippi scoreless to close out Hopewell’s first World Series title.

In addition to taking home championship hardware, Virginia also was awarded the Sportsmanship award for the World Series.

Alabama swept by Mississippi, finishes runner-up

In the first half of Wednesday’s doubleheader, Alabama dropped its second straight game to Mississippi in as many days despite striking first.

Mississippi starter Noah Westbrook immobilized the Alabama offense for the majority of the 8-5 victory to advance through to the championship game while Alabama took one of the runner-up trophies.

Westbrook collected 10 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run in the win. He gave up one hit through three innings and struck out the side in the third after Alabama took a 1-0 lead in the bottom half of the second.

Meanwhile, the Mississippi offense continued its momentum that propelled them to three straight wins ahead of the matchup. In the top half of the third, they scored four runs on four hits.

Kaden Bester, Cage Blakeney and Trey Barnes each had RBI singles in the inning. Ty Blakeney, Landyn Booth, Easton Ford and Anthony Newell accounted for the runs in the frame to take a 4-1 advantage.

Alabama’s Dylan Adcox finished with a team-high two hits, including one in the fifth inning. Luke Tarver had a team-high three RBIs on a two-out triple in the fifth that cut the deficit to 6-5. Adcox, Tarver, Cam Heard and Brock Bell all came across the plate in the frame.

Westbrook and Tanner Horn accounted for two runs in the sixth inning to close out the win.

Riley Humphrey, Jordan Johnson and Jay Burns each finished with a hit in the loss.

Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Virginia’s Anthony Clark swings at a pitch during the win over Mississippi in the Dixie Youth World Series Division II Majors title game on Wednesday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_MAJORS_Clarkbat.jpg Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Virginia’s Anthony Clark swings at a pitch during the win over Mississippi in the Dixie Youth World Series Division II Majors title game on Wednesday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Mississippi’s Ty Blakeney high-fives manager John Robert Blakeney during Wednesday’s win over Alabama in the first elimination game of the day in the Majors division. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_MAJORS_MISS_coach.jpg Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Mississippi’s Ty Blakeney high-fives manager John Robert Blakeney during Wednesday’s win over Alabama in the first elimination game of the day in the Majors division. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Alabama’s Majors team holds the state flag after being eliminated by Mississippi on Wednesday morning. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_MAJORS_ALAelim.jpg Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Alabama’s Majors team holds the state flag after being eliminated by Mississippi on Wednesday morning. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Virginia celebrates after beating Mississippi 6-1 to win the inaugural Dixie Youth Division II Majors World Series in Lumberton on Wednesday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_MAJORS_VAchamps1.jpg Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Virginia celebrates after beating Mississippi 6-1 to win the inaugural Dixie Youth Division II Majors World Series in Lumberton on Wednesday.

By Donnell Coley Staff writer