Lumberton Junior Dixie Boys bounced from World Series

August 6, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report
Courtesy photo Caleb Maynor pitches at the Dixie Boys Junior World Series in Aiken, South Carolina.

AIKEN, S.C. — The World Series run for the Lumberton Junior Dixie Boys team came to an end on Tuesday with a 9-5 loss to Louisiana in Aiken, South Carolina.

Louisiana scored five runs in the top of the fourth inning to jump ahead 9-2 to eliminate the Junior Dixie Boys team that was a first for Robeson County, bringing in 13-year-olds from across the county to play on the same team.

After losing its first game, Lumberton won three straight games, including a pair of games on Monday to make it among the final four teams left in the tournament.

In Tuesday’s loss, Lumberton out-hit the state champs from Louisiana 9-7, but five errors were the North Carolina state champions demise.

Damian Robinson and Garrison Carr each had two hits to lead the Lumberton offense. Waydan McMillan drove in a pair of runs for Lumberton with his one hit.

Caleb Maynor, Bladdon Hammonds, Riley Locklear and Nate Jones each had a hit as well for Lumberton. Jones and Hammonds’ hits were each a double, while Robinson added a triple to round out the team’s extra-base hits in the game.

Jones locked down Louisiana in his 3 2/3 innings of relief to close the game, striking out eight of the 11 outs, and allowing one hit. Maynor started the game on the mound, going 2 2/3 innings with two hits coming in that time. The errors spoiled Maynor’s start as he surrendered four runs, with one being earned.

