Red Devils hard at work as practice turns to full-contact

LUMBERTON — For the second year in a row with a Dixie Youth World Series contest in Robeson County, local umpires suited up to officiate the more than 50 games.

Four were calling close to home as Roger Chavis, Terry Jones, Ryan Chavis and Craig Britt officiated in their home county. Roger Chavis and Jones were on the call last year during the Coach and Machine Pitch World Series that were held at the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex, and jumped on the opportunity to call another World Series in Lumberton.

“It feels good to have the World Series in your hometown,” he said. “It’s a whole lot better than having to travel. I’ve got 44 years tied up in it and it’s almost time to quit.

“I started coach pitch with two grandsons now so I will turn back to doing more coaching.”

After going 40 years as a youth official, Roger Chavis never officiated a World Series until last year and had the rare honor the last two seasons to be on the call. With the World Series, Roger appreciates the camaraderie that comes with working with officials from across the Southeast.

“I enjoy being around all the officials and having a good time with them. Some guys you don’t get to see in the regular season,” Chavis said.

Jones carried a high honor when he was named as the home-plate official for the Majors championship game on Wednesday afternoon as one of the peaks of his 17-year umpiring career.

“I never thought I would be in it for this long. I thought I would call ball, make a couple dollars and give it up, but being at it I love the game, love the fans and love the kids,” Jones said. “I love especially to get to come here and do my hometown World Series game, and they selected me to do the plate game during the championship means a lot.”

Having officiated other World Series for different organizations before, Jones said having one close to home meant more to him.

“It’s always a privilege to be back and home and to get selected to call another World Series,” Jones said. “I’ve got six or seven other World Series now, but being local this one here means a little more.”

While Roger Chavis, Britt and Jones were local seasoned veteran officials that were selected to umpire the World Series, Ryan Chavis falls on the other end of the spectrum. With six years of experience officiating travel ball and two years locally with middle and high school baseball, Chavis said he has a “newfound love” for being an umpire for the sport he has loved since playing at a young age.

“This is at the top of my list as far as my umpiring experience,” he said.

Like Jones, Chavis was a little in awe when he was assigned to put on his mask, chest protector and shin guards to call behind the plate in an elimination game during the Majors World Series.

“At first I was a little nervous, sort of like I was at first at the high school level,” Chavis said. “After that first pitch and you start to sweat a little and then you get into the game.”

Ryan Chavis looked up to many local umpires as a player growing up, now uses them as mentors.

On Saturday, Roger Chavis, Ryan Chavis and Terry Jones were officials out on the bases for one game, much to the surprise of the umpires.

“It was something I didn’t think would happen,” Ryan said. “It felt like a local game out there, but at the same time it was with teams that we didn’t know nothing about.”

“I wish we all four could’ve been on this one. It would’ve meant a lot to the city to get to do the championship ballgame,” Jones said.

After getting a taste of the World Series, Ryan Chavis has been bit by the same bug that Roger Chavis and Jones experienced last summer. With the possibility of the World Series coming back to Lumberton in 2021, all three said that is an event they would be willing to officiate again.

“I’m definitely going to put my name in for Laurel, Mississippi next year,” Chavis said of the 2020 Division I World Series next summer. “It was my first time working in a four-man rotation. I felt like I was in the big leagues.”

For the veteran umpires, it would mean to keep going for another two years, but neither said it would be a problem.

“It will keep the fire going. I won’t retire quite yet,” Jones said.

“I hope to do more World Series if they’re close by,” Roger Chavis said. “I’ll be ready for it.”

Four county natives savor experience at World Series