Red Devils hard at work as practice turns to full-contact

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs football team eased into full-contact practice on Wednesday, marking one day closer to scrimmages at South Stanly on Saturday, and the first game on Aug. 23 at Norh Johnston.
“This is the best day of the year in that we finally can not use them stupid little pads. It’s Christmas,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. “Now we are out of the dog days of summer and it’s time to find out who the real players are. Now it’s about toughness and we have a lot of tough kids.”
With the team’s physical toughness, the next few weeks Ches said he wants to see his team improve mentally.
“We’re naturally tough,” Ches said. “That’s one thing I wish that our mental acuity would match, our toughness.”
Scrimmages are where Ches expects lessons to be taught before the games really matter. After Saturday’s scrimmages at South Stanly, Red Springs will play Latta in the Battle of the Carolinas jamboree at Lumberton Monday night. The quick reactions and retention of knowledge while physically drained are areas Ches said his team needs to improve on to avoid the finish from last year that included four losses in six games, and every loss being decided by a touchdown or less.
“Execution and intensity. I was to see us think when we are tired to be able to finish things,” Ches said. “We’ve got to be a better finishing team.”
With the toughness being tested in practice, Ches said the Red Devils are now in a rough patch in the preseason schedule, and has looked for seniors to lead the younger players.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys so it’s starting to wear on them a little bit,” Ches said. “Yesterday was rough but today was better and I think that is where every coach is right now.
“The guys that have been through it last year and the year before that, they’re stepping up and patting people on the back.”
Players like offensive lineman Cam Locklear and middle linebacker Daylon Hall have been vocal leaders of the group. Hall said that the upperclassmen have taken more leadership in the preseason, going extra reps to finish with straggling teammates.
Hall looks forward to more physicality in practice to see more of what the team will look like on Friday nights in the fall.
“Tomorrow we are going to go full pads and everything. I’m ready to see what our offensive line will do because we have a bunch of young people,” Hall said. “I think we’re going to hold up pretty good, honestly.”
Hall serves as the quarterback of the defense in his role. Playing alongside Hall in the second level of Red Springs’ defense is senior C.J. Newton and junior Hunter Bryant.
“We’ve got a good defense all around. The only thing is we have two new safeties that ain’t never played before, but in practice they are looking good. I think they will hold up.”
