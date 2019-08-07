Lumberton recieves bid to host 2021 Dixie Youth World Series

LUMBERTON — When Lumberton Youth Baseball Association officials Tim Locklear and Bruce Mullis flew into Ruston, Louisiana, this past week, they thought that receiving the bid to host the 2021 Dixie Youth Division I World Series would be a free pass to first until they touched down.
“The Dixie officials put a bug in our ear to bid and they even told us that we wouldn’t necessarily have to be present to give our bid and that we could’ve just had our state officials stand in for us,” Mullis said. “We decided to go anyways, and I’m glad we did because once we got there word came that Lexington, South Carolina, was also interested and putting a bid in.”
On a 28-14 vote, Lumberton’s bid to host the series was approved, marking a third World Series coming to the city in four years. And an invitation to host the Division II World Series the week before the Division I series also was extended to the LYBA. Mullis said the group would have to talk the plan over and see if they have the desire to host a doubleheader, but they have the right to refusal on the bid.
“The national directors were nothing but complimentary of our league and the tournaments it has put on the last two years,” Mullis said. “This puts Lumberton on the map as far as Dixie Youth Baseball.”
Mullis told the Lumberton City Council on Wednesday morning the Division I series would pump an estimated $2 million into the local economy.
Lumberton becomes the first North Carolina city to host multiple Division I World Series tournaments, and follows a recent trend of cities hosting the World Series on a regular basis. Lexington, South Carolina, hosted it back-to-back in 2014 and 2015, and Laurel, Mississippi, has hosted the World Series in 2009, 2013, 2016 and will host in 2020.
Mullis, LYBA treasurer, said he would like to see Lumberton consistently in the rotation to host Dixie Youth Baseball’s top tournament.
“I think as long as our LYBA group stays solid and tight-knit, we would like to see positive events more often in the community,” he said. “As long as we are a viable league with Dixie Baseball we will continue to put our name in the hat to help bring that and other positive events here.”
The fee to host the series this past year was $20,000.
Lumberton will welcome 36 teams representing the AAA, Majors and “O” Zone divisions, and their families, from across the Southeast in 2021. Unlike in the Division II World Series, Lumberton would field three host teams in the Division I World Series, like it did in 2018.
“For some, this might give them the opportunity to experience it twice,” Mullis said.
The lead time before the 2021 tournament is the same as the 2018 World Series after the bid was approved by the Dixie Youth board of directors in August 2016. For the Division II World Series, Lumberton faced a quick turnaround after it was awarded the bid in March.
Unlike the 2018 World Series, the 2021 Coach Pitch and Machine Pitch tournaments will not be played at the same site as the other divisions.
“The timing is great,” Mullis said. “We are already in the planning process. We know that human nature is to procrastinate, but we want to stay ahead because you never know what could happen. We have already been through two hurricanes and two floods and don’t want to take a chance.”
Local officials, ranging from politicians to representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and the Lumberton Visitors Bureau, see the events as a chance for Lumberton to show itself off while also enjoying a boost to the local economy, as visitors pay for places to stay, eat and shop.
