Matt Hill hired as South Columbus basketball coach

TABOR CITY — Matt Hill, a former boys basketball coach at Lumberton and St. Pauls, was approved as the next head coach at South Columbus on Monday.

The stop is the third head coaching job for the 2010 graduate from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Hill went 42-37 in three seasons at Lumberton. In two seasons at St. Pauls, he turned an 8-17 team in 2014-2015 to an 18-8 season the following year. Hill resigned from Lumberton in March. Hill previously served as an assistant coach at West Bladen before taking the St. Pauls job.

“I’m excited for the opportunity. I’m excited to work with the kids and I’m ready to get to work,” Hill said. “I also get a chance to work with one of my mentors, Russell Dove, who taught me a lot about coaching at an early age.”

Dove is the head football coach at South Columbus.

The move trades the head coaching positions for both Lumberton and South Columbus as Hill’s predecessor Bryant Edwards took the Lumberton job in June.

South Columbus is off the heels of a 20-9 season and a second-place finish in the Three Rivers Conference, with senior guard Shiquaun Conyers earning player of the year honors.

