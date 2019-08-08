Vines added to football coaching staff at UNCP

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football head coach Shane Richardson announced the completion of his coaching staff on Wednesday with the addition of Jonathon Vines as the program’s first director of football operations.
Vines has more than 15 years of coaching experience, and comes to Pembroke after serving the last three seasons as assistant head coach at Saint Augustine’s University in Raleigh. He also has previous stints on the staffs of a pair of National Football League teams as well.
“We are very excited to welcome Jonathon Vines as our director of football operations,” Richardson said. “There are so many logistical areas that need to be planned, organized and communicated in the college football environment. He has shown that he has a great grasp of how these can be run efficiently. His experience, passion for the game of football and effective communication skills will greatly benefit our football program.”
A graduate of East Carolina University, Vines served on the football operations staff and was a development assistant for the Pirates amid his last three years in Greenville. He attained a similar stint with the San Francisco 49ers from 2005 to 2007, before returning to the Tar Heel State in 2007 as a part of Butch Davis’s staff at UNC Chapel Hill.
Following a successful three-year stint in Chapel Hill that saw the Tar Heels make a trio of appearances in postseason bowl games, Vines served as a graduate assistant coach at nearby North Carolina Central during the 2011 and 2012 seasons, before returning to the NFL as a scout for the Miami Dolphins.
“I want to thank coach Richardson and athletics director Dick Christy for giving me the opportunity to become UNCP’s first director of football operations,” Vines said. “I am very excited to be a part of the Braves family, and I am anxious to get things started.”
Vines earned his bachelor’s degree in public relations from East Carolina in 2006.
UNCP football holds open tryouts next Thursday
PEMBROKE – UNC Pembroke football head coach Shane Richardson will be holding an open tryout for the 2019 UNCP football team on Aug.15 on the practice fields behind Grace P. Johnson Stadium. The tryout will begin at 4 p.m.
In order to participate, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours for the fall semester at UNCP and be in good academic standing. Please bring a waiver and release for tryout form, proof of a physical within the past six months and sickle cell testing results. Participants are expected to provide their own cleats and workout gear.
All other necessary forms and waivers will be filled out at the open tryout date. All participants should sign in at the desk in the front lobby before proceeding to the practice fields. Note: Students who participated in January tryout are not permitted to participate in August tryout.
Any students interested in this opportunity need to contact assistant coach Aaron Welch via telephone at 910-775-4229 or via email at [email protected]