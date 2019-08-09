Five local players participate in UNCP elite camp

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett senior Xavier Jones makes a move in the post around a defender. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett senior Xavier Jones makes a move in the post around a defender. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Chandler McNeil shoots over Charlie Miller at the UNCP elite camp on Friday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Chandler McNeil shoots over Charlie Miller at the UNCP elite camp on Friday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jadarion Chatman blocks a shot in a scrimmage at the UNCP elite camp on Friday in the Jones Center. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jadarion Chatman blocks a shot in a scrimmage at the UNCP elite camp on Friday in the Jones Center.

PEMBROKE — Lumberton junior Jadarion Chatman is among some of the county’s best talent returning on the hardwood this winter, but the athletic wing was humbled at the elite camp hosted by The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team on Friday.

“I learned that everybody is good. I’ve got to work hard. You’ve got to be better than your opponent to win so you’ve got to work harder,” Chatman said. “I’m going to keep getting better and better everyday.”

Chatman was one of five players from Robeson County taking part in the event put on by the Braves, and saw areas where he needed to improve.

“I wanted to be more coachable and to gain more fundamental stuff like ball-handling and stuff like that,” he said. “I need to work on my shooting and defense, and playing defense harder, full-court.”

Also joining Chatman at the camp were fellow Pirate backcourt running mate Charlie Miller, rising Purnell Swett seniors Jayden Locklear and Xavier Jones as well as Chandler McNeil, who played last year for the Lumberton JV team.

The players went through individual drills for the first hour of the event, before the approximate 35 players were broken into five teams that scrimmaged in the Jones Center, while also getting a break from the gym to tour the campus.

For many of the Robeson County players, they were separated to different teams where they had no prior knowledge of their teammates, but Chatman said learning each other came quickly.

“Once you get that one or two games with them, things start to go better,” Chatman said. “Chemistry comes fast.”

UNCP head coach Ben Miller and his staff use the camp as a chance to get local talent on campus for further evaluation, as well as giving them a chance to check out the program and the school.

“This gives us another look outside of summer AAU to have them at the camp to continue to evaluate,” Miller said. “We always want to try and evaluate in-state high school talent.”

Players came from as far away as Tennessee for the camp, but a large portion coming from the surrounding area.

The Braves have hosted the camp for several years, and Miller struck a liking to the group in attendance on Friday.

“The guys worked really hard. It was almost like an all-star game type situation,” Miller said. “I thought the talent level was good. There were a lot of guys we will follow. There was a lot of good local talent, and I feel that basketball in the county is going to be really strong this year.”

Jones matched up with several players in scrimmages that towered over him with their length in the post, but the senior also used it as a chance to improve on areas he saw weaknesses in his game.

“I’m trying to work on my ball-handing, bringing more leadership, talking more and my stamina,” Jones said. “It showed where I needed to improve.”

The Rams’ leader in the post averaged nearly a double-double last season and echoed what Chatman said about learning teammates quickly.

“If you play the game, you will evolve to everybody,” Jones said.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

