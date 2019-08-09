From the Fringe

Kiwanis tourney approaching
The 42nd-annual Kiwanis All-American golf tournament will be contested at Pinecrest Country Club next Saturday and Sunday.
The format is two-man best ball, with no handicap. The tournament is open to all golfers 21 and over, unless accompanied by and adult, and will be limited to 80 teams.
Awards on Sunday will be presented at 5:30 p.m., and will include first three places in each flight winning prizes and trophies. The overall tournament champion receives the Kiwanis Blue Blazer.
Special prizes will also be available on the course. Local rules will apply and will be posted on site.
For more information about the tournament and sponsorships, contact Mary Winfree at 910-818-4532 or email [email protected] thestaffingalliance.com.
Dyrck Fanning and Scott Benton are the defending champions of the event.
Pinecrest senior shootout results
Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins earned a six-stroke victory over Bob Antone and Sammy Cox in this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout.
The first flight winners were Wayne Beasley and Bucky Beasley by a stroke over runners-up Tommy Belch and James Belch.
Closest to the flag winners were Tim Locklear, Haskins and Lee Hunt.
The next Pinecrest seniorshootout will be Thursday, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Fairmont’s week in review
Mitch Grier made his second hole-in-one in the last two weeks after aceing the 114-yard par-3 No. 8 using an 8-iron.
Tommy Lowry and James Smith won this week’s senior shootout with a one stroke victory over Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine. Richard Moore and Danny Glasscock won the second flight, with Lee Hunt taking second place in the flight. Lindsey Locklear, J.T. Powers, Greg Dial and Lowry were closest to the pin winners.
The next senior shootout will be played next Tuesday, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Jeff Broadwell, Justin Leggette, Vince Powers and Brad Byrd won this week’s Thursday evening scramble. Roy Williamson, Ryan Bass, Allan Campbell and Brad Locklear took second place. Kinly Williamson and Byrd were closest to the pin winners.
The next Thursday evening scramble will be played on Aug. 22 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.
Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier 67; Mark Lassiter 70; Atlas Warrwick 71; Dennis Andrews 71; Joe Marks 72; C.P. Lewis 73; Butch Lennon 73; Mike Gandley 73; Tim Moore 73; Eddie Butler 73; James Barron 73; Ricky Hamilton 73; Tommy Davis 74; Wayne Callahan 74; Tim Rice 75; Carey Pittman 75; Dallas Arnette 76; Bob Antone 76; Jeff Broadwell 76; Joey Todd 76; Danny Lassiter 76; Bert Thomas 76; Brian Davis 77; Jerry Stubbs 77; Daniel Leonard 77; Aaron Ostrander 78.
Rick Baxley – 78
Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]