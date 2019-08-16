Kiwanis tourney steps to the tee

LUMBERTON — Excitement and anticipation throughout the week among golfers and Kiwanians alike will culminate Saturday morning as the 42nd annual Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament tees off at Pinecrest Country Club.
One of Robeson County’s largest golf tournament will take place Saturday and Sunday, with around 65 teams participating in the event.
The tournament features a two-man, best-ball format and will be flighted after the first round. The tee times are in today’s print edition and at robesonian.com, and the tee times and first round scores will be on robesonian.com on Saturday evening.
Pinecrest head professional Dwight Gane anticipates a competitive tournament and says it would be hard to pick a favorite from the field.
“I really don’t know who the favorites are,” Gane said. “The golf course is in amazing tournament shape, fabulous condition. We look forward to having a great event.”
The team of Dyrck Fanning and Scott Benton won the tournament last year. The pair have won the tournament four times together; Fanning has won it a total of eight times and Benton five times.
The pair will tee off at 1:04 p.m. on Saturday.
A pair of two-time winners of the Robeson County Golf Championship will team together in Brad Locklear and Ryan Bass, the 2019 county champion. That group starts at 12:48 p.m. in the first round. Locklear is also a past champion of the Kiwanis All-American, though with a different partner in 2015.
Other past Kiwanis All-American winners in the field include the teams of Mark Lassiter and Keith McGirt and three-time winners John Haskins and Larry Cloninger. Those two teams are group together in the first round and start at 12:16 p.m.
The weather is expected to be hot and humid for the two days of the tournament, with a slight chance of rain.
“We have this tournament in August every year and this is normal Robeson County weather for us and the golfers can handle it,” Gane said. “Hopefully we’ll get by without any rain.”
Last year’s tournament was cut short due to rain on Sunday and 27 holes was scored to decide the winner.
The tournament raises money each year for the Kiwanis Club of Robeson-Lumberton and is the club’s largest fundraiser.
“The Kiwanis Club of Robeson-Lumberton puts this tournament on and they raise money to various childrens charities in Robeson County,” Gane said. “They usually raise between $30,000 and $40,000.”
Mary Winfree, who is the club’s president-elect and is the chairwoman of the Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament, says the money raised helps the Kiwanis Club with many service projects around Robeson County including Read Around Robeson, the Mac Starke Clothing Closet and Take a Kid to a Game, as well as sponsorship of the Key Club at Lumberton High School and Circle K at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
“This allows us to do all those things we’ve been doing and the community expects us to do,” Winfree said. “It also allows us to provide funding to other organizations. None of this would be possible without the support of our sponsors and golfers and community at the All-American Golf Tournament.”
After working to get ready for the tournament and fill out the field of golfers, Winfree says the club is excited to once again see the event come to fruition.
“Our club has worked really hard to promote this event and now we’re able to see the fruits of our labor come together,” Winfree said. “It’s been an exciting week as we’ve seen things fall into place.”
