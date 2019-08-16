Kiwanis tourney steps to the tee

By: By Chris Stiles - Staff writer
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo Scott Benton hits his approach shot into the 18th green in the first round of the 2018 Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament at Pinecrest Country Club. Benton and his partner Dyrck Fanning, are the defending champions of the event.

LUMBERTON — Excitement and anticipation throughout the week among golfers and Kiwanians alike will culminate Saturday morning as the 42nd annual Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament tees off at Pinecrest Country Club.

One of Robeson County’s largest golf tournament will take place Saturday and Sunday, with around 65 teams participating in the event.

The tournament features a two-man, best-ball format and will be flighted after the first round. The tee times are in today’s print edition and at robesonian.com, and the tee times and first round scores will be on robesonian.com on Saturday evening.

Pinecrest head professional Dwight Gane anticipates a competitive tournament and says it would be hard to pick a favorite from the field.

“I really don’t know who the favorites are,” Gane said. “The golf course is in amazing tournament shape, fabulous condition. We look forward to having a great event.”

The team of Dyrck Fanning and Scott Benton won the tournament last year. The pair have won the tournament four times together; Fanning has won it a total of eight times and Benton five times.

The pair will tee off at 1:04 p.m. on Saturday.

A pair of two-time winners of the Robeson County Golf Championship will team together in Brad Locklear and Ryan Bass, the 2019 county champion. That group starts at 12:48 p.m. in the first round. Locklear is also a past champion of the Kiwanis All-American, though with a different partner in 2015.

Other past Kiwanis All-American winners in the field include the teams of Mark Lassiter and Keith McGirt and three-time winners John Haskins and Larry Cloninger. Those two teams are group together in the first round and start at 12:16 p.m.

The weather is expected to be hot and humid for the two days of the tournament, with a slight chance of rain.

“We have this tournament in August every year and this is normal Robeson County weather for us and the golfers can handle it,” Gane said. “Hopefully we’ll get by without any rain.”

Last year’s tournament was cut short due to rain on Sunday and 27 holes was scored to decide the winner.

The tournament raises money each year for the Kiwanis Club of Robeson-Lumberton and is the club’s largest fundraiser.

“The Kiwanis Club of Robeson-Lumberton puts this tournament on and they raise money to various childrens charities in Robeson County,” Gane said. “They usually raise between $30,000 and $40,000.”

Mary Winfree, who is the club’s president-elect and is the chairwoman of the Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament, says the money raised helps the Kiwanis Club with many service projects around Robeson County including Read Around Robeson, the Mac Starke Clothing Closet and Take a Kid to a Game, as well as sponsorship of the Key Club at Lumberton High School and Circle K at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“This allows us to do all those things we’ve been doing and the community expects us to do,” Winfree said. “It also allows us to provide funding to other organizations. None of this would be possible without the support of our sponsors and golfers and community at the All-American Golf Tournament.”

After working to get ready for the tournament and fill out the field of golfers, Winfree says the club is excited to once again see the event come to fruition.

“Our club has worked really hard to promote this event and now we’re able to see the fruits of our labor come together,” Winfree said. “It’s been an exciting week as we’ve seen things fall into place.”

County’s largest tournament funds club’s various projects

By Chris Stiles

Staff writer

Kiwanis All-American Champions

2018 — Dyrck Fanning, Scott Benton

2017 — Mark Kinlaw, Jeff Wishart

2016 — John Haskins, Larry Cloninger

2015 — Brad Locklear, Lonail Locklear

2014 — John Haskins, Larry Cloninger

2013 — Dyrck Fanning, Scott Benton

2012 — Mark Lassiter, Keith McGirt

2011 — Mark Kinlaw, Jeff Wishart

2010 — Matt McIntyre, Greg Powell

2009 — John Haskins, Larry Cloninger

2008 — Jay Floyd, Steve Pippin

2007 — Dyrck Fanning, Scott Benton

2006 — Dyrck Fanning, Scott Benton

2005 — Jeff Wishart, Patrick Smith

2004 — Jeff Wishart, Patrick Smith

2003 — Mark Kinlaw, Max Weinstein

2002 — Mark Kinlaw, Patrick Smith

2001 — Greg Powell, Jim Reaves III

2000 — Scott Benton, Phillip Wallwork

1999 — Greg Powell, Jim Reaves III

1998 — Chris Hawk, Jeff Wishart

1997 — Mark Kinlaw, Patrick Smith

1996 — Trent Palmer, Don Williamson

1995 — Mark Kinlaw, Patrick Smith

1994 — Dyrck Fanning, Don Williamson

1993 — Dyrck Fanning, Don Williamson

1992 — Dyrck Fanning, Don Williamson

1991 — Mark Kinlaw, Charles Kinlaw

1990 — Hal Herring, James Marks

1989 — Don Douglas, Gene Douglas

1988 — Ron Jones, Paul Willoughby

1987 — Dyrck Fanning, Don Williamson

1986 — Steve Brown, Donnie Douglas

1985 — Gene Hall, Willis Nance Jr.

1984 — Bill Lentz, John McKee

1983 — Larry Boswell, Gene Hall

1982 — Larry Boswell, Gene Hall

1981 — Don Douglas, Gene Douglas

1980 — Nick McKeithan, Ray Sessoms

1979 — Nick McKeithan, Ray Sessoms

1978 — Nick McKeithan, Ray Sessoms

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected]

