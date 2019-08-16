Pirates, Bulldogs use last scrimmage to build depth

LUMBERTON — Scrimmages have given local football fans a taste of what’s to come on Friday nights in the fall, and now the talking has commenced.

There are teams that had many questions entering the preseason and have given the fans a look at what they have and where they need work. There are also some teams that many assumed would have decent years and have dazzled in preseason matchups.

Conference play may be more than a month away for football teams, but it’s never too early to speculate the conference landscape. The Sandhills Athletic Conference coaches and a group of media members gave their say on Sunday at the league’s media day, below is my ballot from Sunday, as well as my list for the nine-team Three Rivers Conference

SANDHILLS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

1. Richmond

A conference-championship team from a year ago returns most of its talent and starters, and is easily the favorites to repeat with a perfect run through the Sandhills this season. The one roadblock through league play will be the final game of the regular season in a hostile environment at Scotland. The Raiders have to have redemption on their minds after an early state playoff exit last November to Myers Park.

2. Scotland

Last year Scotland was tabbed as the second-best team in the league by the coaches and media, but underachieved in the regular season before a storybook run through the state playoffs to the 4A state title game. Coach Richard Bailey said earlier this summer that though he returns a lot of players from that team, he doesn’t want to repeat last year’s 5-5 regular season. Don’t expect that to be the case again.

3. Seventy-First

There seems to be a large gap in this league, starting with the top two teams that look to be head and shoulders ahead of the rest of the conference, but Seventy-First is the best of the rest. After a run to the fourth round of the state playoffs, the Falcons will have voids to fill at major positions, but are expected by many to reload instead of rebuild.

4. Pinecrest

Pinecrest falls in the same situation as Seventy-First with a large portion of its team graduating, but the Patriots’ ability to substitute regularly helps keep depth and experience from year to year. As the new wave goes up to starters, expect the same discipline level from the Patriots this season that always makes them a tough out in the conference.

5. Jack Britt

The Buccaneers will welcome a lot of new faces to the starting ranks this fall. Last season the group defeated the bottom three teams — Hoke, Purnell Swett and Lumberton — as well as a surprise win near the end of the regular season over Seventy-First. Jack Britt should more than likely replicate that same win total this season as well though.

6. Hoke

For the last five years, the bottom three in the conference has been filled by Hoke, Purnell Swett and Lumberton, and more of the same is expected this year in this extremely tough league. Hoke goes into year two under coach George Smalls, and has shown this summer that its young athletes will surprise some teams.

7. Purnell Swett

The Rams return a large group of seniors to this season, but areas like the offensive line with inexperience could be an Achilles’ heel for this team. Purnell Swett has the ability to win two or three games in league play based on how its inexperience grows from now until conference play.

8. Lumberton

For the Pirates to earn wins in conference this season, they must stay healthy and the group must put conditioning as a priority with a majority of the players playing both sides of the ball. Two wins are within reach for Lumberton in the Sandhills, but the pieces have to fall into the right places.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

1. South Columbus

Once again South Columbus should be the favorite to take the Three Rivers Conference title. The only teams in conference play to give the Stallions a scare last year were Red Springs and Whiteville, and the faces change but the three yards and a cloud of dust brand of football they run should once again take control of the Three Rivers.

2. Whiteville

With a junior-laden team last year, Whiteville finished third in the league with losses to East Bladen and South Columbus. That group with second-year coach Jarrett Price should have loftier goals in mind, like beating their rival in the southern part of the county.

3. St. Pauls

The Bulldogs have what it takes to contend for a conference title with talent on both sides of the ball. Instilling the winning mentality is the only hurdle in the way for St. Pauls before it starts conference play. Physically the team has what it takes, but the mental aspect as well as the weight room is where the coaching staff has put in the most work.

4. East Bladen

The Eagles round out the group of teams that are seriously in the conference title race. East Bladen finished in second place last year and returns a good portion of last year’s squad. Just like South Columbus, there is no guessing to what the Eagles will bring on the field with their power run game that also features disciplined athletes.

5. Red Springs

With every loss last year decided by less than a touchdown, Red Springs comes into the season hoping that it can carry its emotions a full 48 minutes. With athletic senior leaders, the Red Devils have a chance to be in that championship conversation, but South Columbus and East Bladen fall early in the schedule so surviving the early tests will be a key indicator.

6. Fairmont

No team lucked out as much in the South Robeson player lottery as Fairmont. The Golden Tornadoes have welcomed their former rivals with arms wide open and the pieces that came over make Fairmont a deeper and scarier team. Getting the pieces to work as a unit is still yet to be seen after the Battle of the Carolinas jamboree.

7. East Columbus

Four wins a year ago from the Gators was a major uptick for the program, and second-year coach James Hobbs will guide a group of returners to continue to make the climb up the Three Rivers Conference ladder.

8. West Baden

The Knights look to reset after a one-win season last year and welcome Jon Sherman as coach. The only win for West Bladen isn’t on the schedule with South Robeson closing, and now the young group from a year ago looks to show growth this year.

9. West Columbus

The Vikings have struggled in recent years and now bring in a new face in hopes of resurrecting the program. The first year with a new coach will be another tough year for West Columbus.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett senior Ben Brooks reaches up for a catch against East Bladen in a scrimmage. Brooks and the rest of the Rams’ seniors will be a vital part in how Purnell Swett does in the Sandhills Athletic Conference this year. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_1064.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett senior Ben Brooks reaches up for a catch against East Bladen in a scrimmage. Brooks and the rest of the Rams’ seniors will be a vital part in how Purnell Swett does in the Sandhills Athletic Conference this year. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls senior wide reciever Jadakyss Glover-Graham goes out for a pass in the team’s midnight practice earlier this preseason. The Bulldogs feature the intangibles to contend for the Three Rivers Conference title this season. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0770.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls senior wide reciever Jadakyss Glover-Graham goes out for a pass in the team’s midnight practice earlier this preseason. The Bulldogs feature the intangibles to contend for the Three Rivers Conference title this season.

Usual suspects atop the conference preseason predictions

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor