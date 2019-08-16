Pirates, Bulldogs use last scrimmage to build depth

HOPE MILLS — Bolstering strength in numbers was the focus of the St. Pauls and Lumberton football teams at the BSN Sports Cumberland County Schools Football Jamboree held at Gray’s Creek on Friday.
On the final scrimmage for both teams after a taxing, hot week, more new faces were worked into the scrimmages. St. Pauls faced Triton, and surrendered one touchdown in the event, while Lumberton scored twice against Douglas Byrd.
The contest was Lumberton’s third scrimmage this week, and after junior running back Tazarie Butler showcased his running ability on Monday at the Battle of the Carolinas, his backup emerged on Friday.
“He was just being physical, running downhill and he run with his pads down,” Williamson said of sophomore Tyler Davis, who is one of the few newcomers to Lumberton from South Robeson.
Along with the running back position, the Pirates were looking for backups that could give starters a breather in the season, with many having to play both ways.
“All these scrimmages we’ve just been trying to find kids that can play, man,” Williamson said. “If they can play a couple series a game in certain situations, that’s what we need.”
Davis complemented the play of Jadarion Chatman at quarterback, who tossed a touchdown pass to Hayden Hickman, as well as scampered for a score from about 10 yards out against the Eagles.
Williamson credits improvements on the line this week to more fluidity with the offense.
“Everybody wants to talk about football, but that’s where you win,” Williamson said. “We are going to come back Monday and work even harder.”
While many teams want to start peaking at this point in the preseason with four practices left until the opening contest of the season, St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer wasn’t pleased with the output of his team.
“I think we took a step back today,” he said. “I feel like if we come with a good attitude this week, it’s going to take four good strong practices, but we will be fine for the first game.”
Setzer credited an awkward week that involved heat-shortened practices to the poor performance on Friday.
The Bulldogs were without two weapons on offense, running back Marqueise Coleman and wide receiver Waltay Jackson. With the absence of the pair, it opened up chances for backups to earn some time on the field.
“We talked about this all week about how this could be a big chance for the twos (second string), and they didn’t do a good job at all,” Setzer said. “Now I had some kids that had some highlights and were stepping up, but a whole the two unit I wasn’t happy with it.”
The group struggled to get drives pieced together, but the defense stood tall for most of the scrimmage, outside of a pair of missed assignments that led to the lone score for the Hawks.
“As far as things we have been working on, I saw some good open field tackling,” Setzer said.
St. Pauls opens on the road at North Edgecombe in Week 1, while Lumberton hosts Terry Sanford in its next action on the gridiron.
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.