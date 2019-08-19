From the Fringe

Pinecrest senior shootout results
J.B. Lowry and J.D. Revels picked up a one-stroke victory in this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout.
The pair’s 66 edged out runners-up Ricky Harris and James H. Oxendine.
The closest to the flag winners were Revels and Al Wall.
The next Pinecrest senior shootout is Thursday, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Fairmont’s week in review
Fairmont Golf Club will host the two-person best ball open golf tournament which will be played on Sept. 14 and 15, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. This tournament is open to everyone who is an amateur with a cga handicap. Format is best ball on Saturday and Texas Scramble on Sunday. There will be a practice round on Friday. Entry fee is $115 per player, which includes three rounds of golf, range balls, Friday night social, lunch on Saturday and Sunday and dinner after play on Saturday and Sunday. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.
Charles Bruce shot his best career score posting a one under par 71.
Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine won this week’s senior shootout in a playoff with Bob Antone and John Taylor. Richard Lowry and J.T. Powers won the second flight with Ray Locklear and Richard Moore coming in second place. Greg Dial, Mike Smith and James Locklear (with two) were closest to the pin winners.
The next senior shootout is Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
The next Thursday evening scramble tournament is Thursday, with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This is a four person captain’s choice format with an entry fee of $15 for members and $20 for non-members. A meal will be served after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 for more information and to sign up.
Top rounds posted this week include: Dennis Andrews 69; Mitch Grier 70; Dallas Arnette 70; Lee Hunt 71; Charles Bruce 71; Tommy Davis 71; Butch Lennon 72; Tim Moore 73; Donald Arnette 73; Eddie Butler 74; Carey Pittman 75; James Barron 75; Johnathon Wilcox 75; Atlas Warrick 75; Jack Thompson 76; Richard Coleman 76; Brian Davis 76; Wayne Callahan 76; Clifton Rich 77; Aaron Ostrander 79.
Fairmont basketball team holds tourney
A fundrasier golf tournament for the Fairmont High School basketball program is set for Oct. 5 at Fairmont Golf Club.
The cost per golfer is $60, or a four-person team for $240. There is a $10,000 hole-in-one prize where the golfer receives $5,000 and the other $5,000 goes to the basketball program.
For more information, email [email protected]
