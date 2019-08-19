Volleyball teams prep to hit the court

LUMBERTON — The official start of the fall sports season was Monday, and with it, volleyball season started, with all five county teams hopping into action sometime this week.
Over the weekend, the teams got their final warmups before the season in the county volleyball jamboree hosted at Lumberton, and there coaches gave their outlook on their teams and what to expect for the coming months.
With South Robeson closing, there are no teams this season that made the state playoffs in 2018.
Fairmont
2018 record: 10-9 overall, 10-8 in the Three Rivers Conference.
Top returners: Kaitlyn Hunt, Sr., Shekinah Lennon, Jr., Alexis Hinson, So.
Coach Michael Baker’s take: “We’re athletic, but we are young. We have four sophomores and only three seniors on this team. I’m looking forward to working with them because all these girls will work hard. We are going to be competitive. We may be lacking technique, but we will make up for it in hustle.”
Lumberton
2018 record: 12-8 overall, 7-7 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.
Top performers: August Smith, Sr., Hailey Werrell, Sr., Tehya Bullard, Sr., Katelyn Cubreth, Sr.
Coach Mackie Register’s take: “We have six new girls that have come into the program, but the chemistry is unbelievable. I hope we can keep that up. They communicate well with each other and look like they are having fun out there. We’re still trying to figure out who’s starting for us. We’ve got a pretty talented team.”
Purnell Swett
2018 record: 5-14 overall, 3-11 in the Sandhills.
Top returners: Hannah Evington, Sr., Kaitlin Locklear, Jr., Alona Locklear, Jr.
Coach Corey Deese’s take: “They are all for each other and they all get along. It’s a very positive atmosphere. Volleyball is a team sport so the more positive you are about your teammates, the better the game is going to go, especially in those clutch situations. They are a fun group of girls to be around both on and off the court.”
Red Springs
2018 record: 2-18 overall, 2-16 in the Three Rivers.
Top returners: Omaryah McMillan, Sr., Erika Castrejon, Sr., Elayna Bethea Jr.
Coach April Cooper’s take: “This is one of the best teams that we’ve ever had. They’re young, but they are very energetic and they move. I’m expecting great things from this team in particular. This group gives me way more effort and energy. They know we have to come back from a losing season.”
St. Pauls
2018 record: 8-14 overall, 8-10 in the Three Rivers.
Top returners: Michelle Cristobal, Sr., Savanna Lowery, Jr.
Coach Jory Barnes’ take: “We have a well-rounded team for the first time in a while. Normally I have good passers or good hitters, but we have both sides this time. Last year we started out pretty good, but the hurricane bombed our season. Hopefully we can get on a roll this season and keep it going.”
