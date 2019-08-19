Kiwanis All-American tourney a success despite cut short by rain

Brionna Goodwin | Fierce Photography Ryan Bass, left, and Brad Locklear, right, won the Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament on Sunday. They are pictured with tournament chair Mary Winfree. Brionna Goodwin | Fierce Photography Ryan Bass, left, and Brad Locklear, right, won the Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament on Sunday. They are pictured with tournament chair Mary Winfree.

LUMBERTON — Inclement weather may have stopped golfers from playing Saturday’s round in the Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament, but it didn’t stop the tournament from achieving its main objective — raising money for the Kiwanis Club to help the children of Robeson County.

The 42nd annual tournament raised around $39,700, with tournament Chair Mary Winfree estimating that after expenses the net proceeds will be more than $28,000. The Kiwanis Club of Robeson-Lumberton puts the money towards service projects and programs for children.

The amount raised is slightly more than it has been the last few years, according to Winfree.

“We felt very confident about where we ended with the tournament,” Winfree said. “It was great to see so many supporters there. We had a lot of past golfers and sponsors, but also saw a lot of new faces, which is exciting.”

A field of 70 two-man teams played in a best-ball format at Pinecrest Country Club, won by Brad Locklear and Ryan Bass with a round of 62.

“It’s for a good cause,” Locklear said. “The field’s always got a lot of people in it, and anytime you’ve got a golf tournament with a lot of people in it you get a good gauge of where you’re at as a golfer.”

The first round of the 36-hole event was cancelled Saturday, shortening the tournament to a single round on Sunday. Since competitors didn’t get the chance to play the scheduled two rounds, Pinecrest gave each player a free round of golf.

“I thought that was a really good idea and a good look on the golf course and Kiwanis to give them a rain check,” Kiwanis treasurer and tournament participant Bruce Mullis said. “We stepped up to do something to make everybody feel good about the tournament and Kiwanis and want to come back to play next year.”

Despite Saturday’s weather, Sunday’s round went off perfectly and the Pinecrest course was in good condition to produce an exciting event.

“The golf course, remarkably, was in really good shape on Sunday,” Mullis said. “There were some damp places, but water wasn’t standing in very many places on the golf course and the greens were in good shape. So it turned out fine, and it was just as exciting as every other year has been.”

Even during Saturday’s weather delay the tournament provided a fun atmosphere for golfers and sponsors to socialize as they all supported the tournament’s charitable efforts.

“One of the things that I was impressed with with the golfers was that they hung around,” Winfree said. “It was great to be under that small space at the pro shop and listening to the laughter and chatter and fellowship and camaraderie.”

Locklear and Bass’ round of 62 featured a back-nine score of 30. It was the second tournament victory for Locklear, who won with another partner in 2015. Bass also won the Robeson County Golf Championship earlier this summer.

“Winning with (Bass) was pretty special considering we’re best friends,” Locklear said. “It’s very exciting, it always feels good to win.”

Luke Gooden and Blake Baysden were second overall with a 65. Greg Powell and Clay Huffstetler took third with a 66, winning in a scorecard playoff over fourth-place Keith McGirt and Mark Lassiter and two other teams.

In the first flight, three teams tied with a 68. Jame Locklear and Donald Bruce Oxendine won the scorecard playoff for first place, with Danny Henderson and Russ Seasock finishing second and Phillip Wallwork and Jeff Wishart taking third. Ricky Harris and Warner Hall were fourth in the flight with a round of 69.

Adrian Lowry and Pete Maynor won a scorecard playoff to claim the second flight with a 73, with Mark Madden and Jack Thompson placing second. Dennis Puckett and Britt Miller shot 74 and took third in the flight, winning a scorecard playoff over fourth-place finishers Joseph Martin and Jeff Broadwell.

In the third flight, Bruce Mullis and Travis Mullis shot a 76 and won in a scorecard playoff over second-place finishers Ronnie Hunt and Chris Jackson, third-place finishers Ben Collins and Dick Christy and fourth-place finishers Jody Allen and Anthony Locklear.

Mike Long and Julian McNeill took first in the fourth flight after a 79 by winning a scorecard playoff over runners-up Gary Locklear and Gavin Locklear. Patrick Prevatte and Tyler Prevatte won a four-way scorecard playoff for third place after a round of 80, with Carey Pittman and Barry Leonard finishing fourth.

Brad Martin and Chris Britt shot 83 and won the fifth flight in a four-way scorecard playoff over second-place Merle Summers and Chris Summers, third-place Keith Woods and Malachi Woods and fourth-place Cameron Taylor and Kevin Newberry.

All-American tourney raises money for Kiwanis

By Chris Stiles Staff writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

