LUMBERTON — The Robeson United basketball team was honored by the City of Lumberton for superior performance and making a positive difference in the community.

The City Council awarded the program with the Pride in Lumberton Award, and subsequently a city proclamation, naming Aug. 16, 2019 as Robeson United Basketball Team Day. Mayor Pro Tem John Cantey and Councilman Chris Howard presented the team with the proclamation at the team’s award banquet, on Friday at Pinecrest Country Club.

The athletic banquet also included a speech by Lamont Taylor, CEO of GetMeRecruited, and a keynote speech by UNCP men’s basketball head coach Ben Miller.

This was the program’s first year after being established by Hollis McNeil and Sam McIntyre when two programs were combined to make Robeson United. The program represents a true snapshot of Robeson County as it is comprised of student athletes from Fairmont High School; Fairmont Middle School; Orrum Middle School; Lumberton Junior High School; Lumberton High School; Magnolia Middle School; Pembroke Middle; Purnell Swett High School; formerly South Robeson High School; St. Pauls High School; and Littlefield Middle School.

“We are excited about the direction of the program and the positive impact we are making on our community,” said Sam McIntyre, who serves as the team’s athletic director. “Next year we plan to add fifth grade, sixth grade and girls basketball teams to the program. We are really in it for the kids and want nothing more than to see them succeed in life.”

Courtesy photo Players and coaches from the Robeson United basketball program hold up the Pride of Lumberton plaque given to the team last week.