PEMBROKE — Entering the season with 33 years of leadership experience on the gridiron, Purnell Swett interim coach Robbie Brown takes over as the head man for the first time in his career.

“It’s going to be a big change for me,” Brown said of the new role. “I’m putting a lot of responsibility on the defensive (coaches) to take care of that side of the ball while I take care of the offense.”

On the heels of a 3-8 season, the Rams are left searching for a new identity, having lost the services of former head coach Jon Sherman and Chandler Brayboy, the reigning Robeson County Offensive Player of the Year award winner.

Assisting Brown in the transformation will be a trio of returners that made key contributions on their respective sides of the ball.

Austin Chavis, ranked No. 2 on the county’s preseason football top 15 list, is expected to be at the forefront of the plans for both offense and defense.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound athlete won’t be limited as Brown plans to use him in jet sweeps, screens, and even as a primary runner in the backfield.

On defense, Chavis returns as the Rams leader in tackles (83) and sacks (2.5). He says he and fellow seniors like James Brooks are ready to lead a veteran front that will set the tone for an otherwise inexperienced second and third level.

“Our linebackers and corners are all young, besides Ben (Brooks), and so we’re trying to get them more experience for this upcoming year,” he said. “And just being able to make sure that our linebackers are going to be able to fly to the ball when we need them to.”

As the elder statesmen of the secondary, Ben Brooks, will provide a similar leadership role for the Rams. He was a key cog at the corner position as a junior and is the only returner to have registered an interception.

On offense, Brooks will also be one of the more reliable hands to help ease attention away from Chavis. Last season, he was second — to Brayboy — among receivers with 15 receptions and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, senior quarterback Micah Carter looks to spread the ball around to Chavis, Brooks and the rest of the Rams’ weapons coming off his best year as a passer. Carter leads all returning quarterbacks in the county with well over 1,000 yards through the air a year ago.

Overall, Brown says the group has one priority: take care of its home matchup against Pine Forest on Aug. 23 to kick off the season.

“If you win it, it gives you confidence takes you into the next week,” Brown said. “The first game is key, it always is to me.”

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Austin Chavis, right, fights off a block during the preseason. The Purnell Swett senior defensive lineman will rarely leave the field, placing offense and defense. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0880.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Austin Chavis, right, fights off a block during the preseason. The Purnell Swett senior defensive lineman will rarely leave the field, placing offense and defense. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett interim coach Robbie Brown, center, talks to the team after a preseason practice. Brown had served as an offensive assistant for the last three seasons at the school and now steps in to lead the program on an interim basis. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0889.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett interim coach Robbie Brown, center, talks to the team after a preseason practice. Brown had served as an offensive assistant for the last three seasons at the school and now steps in to lead the program on an interim basis.

Purnell Swett senior take over key roles

By Donnell Coley Staff writer