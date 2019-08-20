Pirates enter 2019 with different attitude

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Kelly Williamson talks with his team after a practice. The Lumberton head coach enters his second season with the program that has turned the corner with its attitude. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Kelly Williamson talks with his team after a practice. The Lumberton head coach enters his second season with the program that has turned the corner with its attitude. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Junior athlete Jadarion Chatman pitches the ball in a drill during a preseason practice. Chatman currently is one of three players competing for the starting quarterback position. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Junior athlete Jadarion Chatman pitches the ball in a drill during a preseason practice. Chatman currently is one of three players competing for the starting quarterback position. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton senior Michael Todd, second from left, fights off a block during practice. Todd will see a majority of snaps in the trenches on both sides of the ball this season. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton senior Michael Todd, second from left, fights off a block during practice. Todd will see a majority of snaps in the trenches on both sides of the ball this season.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton football team is going through a rebirth now with massive turnover on both sides of the ball, but after the season the Pirates had a year ago, second-year coach Kelly Williamson said the change is for the better.

“I think we are 100% leaps and bounds where we were last year,” Williamson said. “I think it’s going to equate to these kids playing better. These kids have bought into the weight room and what we are doing at practice.”

The Pirates went 2-9 last year, with one win coming in conference play against Purnell Swett, and a non-conference win against West Brunswick. Two returners come back on defense from that team, and a wealth of athletes are back on offense for Lumberton as it takes on a brutal non-conference slate before entering the always-tough Sandhills Athletic Conference.

Michael Todd and Tavian Pratt, two defensive linemen that will also be tasked with protecting the offense in the trenches, are the lone defensive returners. Todd has noticed a difference this offseason with the focus of the group.

“We are trying to work harder to get better every day. We’ve got young guys so we have to teach them their role. We can get better together as a team and win because we want to win,” Todd said.

The Lumberton secondary starts the season young with no players with varsity experience, but Williamson said he intends free safety Taft Powers and cornerback Jordan Williams to be strong points of the young group.

Lumberton’s defense allowed opponents to score 31 points a contest last year. No linebackers return for the Pirates after C.J. McCray transferred to Mallard Creek in early July. South Robeson arrival Tyler Davis and rising junior Keith Pittman will start at linebacker.

The Lumberton offense will be without its top offensive producer over the past four seasons in quarterback Braylan Grice and now it has a battle of players looking to take his position. Jadarion Chatman was Grice’s back-up and filled in for him on occasion last year, and he has shared reps with rising sophomore Hayden Hickman.

“We both are going to work together. If he gets quarterback then I will go to wide receiver, or if I get quarterback he will do the same,” Chatman said. “We are working together as a team.”

If either steps out wide as a receiver, they would add to the nucleus the Pirates already have with Jordan McNeill and Payne Stone, among others. The Pirates also are loaded down with bodies to run the ball, but Williamson said that after the preseason scrimmages he will see where some players fall to on the depth chart.

“Running the ball, we’ve got four or five running backs,” Williamson said. “I don’t know what they can do but we will see. We’ve got three quarterbacks and none of them have started and played a whole varsity game.”

Junior Tazarie Butler is the only back with experience at the varsity level. He returns to Lumberton after spending the offseason with Purnell Swett, but said he is willing to fill whatever role is needed for the offense, including going out to slot receiver at times.

“We know what we can do with our offense, it’s about leading our defense to help them become stronger,” Butler said. “I’m trying to lead on and help a little bit, now they are trying to play a role and they are helping me out so I can play slot.”

Lumberton hasn’t had a winning season in football since 2011, and Williamson said he sees the players looking to him to put a plan in that can stop the streak of below .500 seasons.

“They look for me to get them ready and for me to get something in place and establish something they can build on and have confidence in,” he said.

Lumberton opens the season at home against Terry Sanford.

Lumberton looks to build of 2-win season

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

