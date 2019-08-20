Fairmont seeing strength in numbers

FAIRMONT — The hotbed for some of the best athletes in recent years that is Fairmont High School became even wealthier late in the offseason when the Public Schools of Robeson County closed South Robeson, forcing students to go to Fairmont, Lumberton and Purnell Swett.

In the short time since, rivals have become teammates. The former opponents now share the same warm-up and drill lines, and the transition has been smooth, according to third-year Fairmont football coach Kevin Inman. The benefits of having more athletes to grace the practice field with the addition of nearly 10 varsity football players has bred confidence for the Golden Tornadoes.

“They are coachable kids and they work hard. They’re raising the level of competition and that’s what you want in a team. Our mindset isn’t, ‘This is our way, you better buy in.’ It’s, ‘This is our way because we’re a family,’” Inman said. “Our guys really bought in and are having a really great camp so far.”

Coming off a 5-7 season in 2018 that included Jordan Waters earning the county Heisman award, this year’s Fairmont team is perhaps more balanced with a handful of role players from a year ago that were put into big positions now stepping into starting and key contributor roles.

Of those, the likes of senior Cameron Harrington, junior Kadeem Leonard and sophomore Derrick Baker will be expected to carry a heavier load this season on both sides of the ball. While Baker came on late in the year for the Golden Tornadoes last year running the ball, Harrington and Leonard bring two years of experience at Fairmont with them into the year.

“They’ve seen everybody in this conference. They’ve been in battles with Whiteville and South Columbus. They give us some leadership that is needed for this group,” Inman said. “We are going to be more truly balanced and teams are going to have to play us honest. They’ve got to honor what we do and it’s all about getting our identity to set the tone offense.”

Harrington will serve as a bruising runner for the Golden Tornadoes, as well as a lead blocker for Baker and is coming off an offseason full of college attention, and earning his first offer from Davidson. Leonard returns as the second-leading pass catcher from a year ago, behind rising junior Jahkeem Moore.

All three will make up a linebacking group that will face off against discipline, run-heavy offenses.

“The defense is coming together. We are becoming a unit,” Leonard said. “We want to stop the Wing-T. That’s all we play. If we stop the run, it will make the corners and stuff more comfortable and then they will be able to figure out when they are going to pass the ball.”

As far as newcomers entering the program, senior quarterback Tyler Locklear has entered into a quarterback position battle with sophomore Cameron Sweat. Both are currently tasked with picking up the pass-heavy Air Raid offensive scheme that George Coltharp, former Red Springs head coach, will implement.

“He gives a breath of fresh air in our passing game,” Inman said. “He looked at things that give us complications and helped us learn how to perfect it. Football, whether it’s Wing-T, pro, spread or Air Raid, one can complement the other. He’s been around Robeson County and it’s going to be complementary to our run game.”

Leonard said there has been a learning curve for the offense, but the group is picking up the system. Adding to that learning curve is adding a quarterback late that Leonard and Co. are working to get up to speed.

“We’re just trying to learn the system. It’s kind of tricky. That’s what I’m trying to help my teammates out learning the system,” Leonard said. “Once we learn the system, we’re going to be hard to stop.”

Up front, Christon Hunt, Ben Morgan will protect the offensive front, and South Robeson transfers Robert McCormick and Jamal White will anchor the trenches on defense.

Fairmont opens the season at Forest Hills before hosting Gray’s Creek in Week 2.

Additions from South Robeson adds more balance to Golden Tornadoes

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

