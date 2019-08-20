Local Roundup: Bears blank Pirates in soccer

August 20, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Eloy Hernandez bicycle kicks in the final seconds of the Pirates’ loss to Gray’s Creek on Tuesday.

LUMBERTON – When Gray’s Creek scored a goal less than 12 minutes into Tuesday’s varsity soccer game against Lumberton, the Pirates had plenty of time to fight back.

But unfortunately for Lumberton, the equalizer never came and Gray’s Creek earned a 1-0 victory in the season opener for both teams.

The Pirates had several goal-scoring opportunities, especially in the second half, and coach Kenny Simmons was pleased with his team’s aggression even if none of their shots resulted in a goal.

“We’ve been harping in the preseason that we needed to be bold in the final third of the field, create more goal-scoring chances and shoot when the opportunity is there,” Simmons said. “We were able to create a little bit tonight, but unfortunately we weren’t able to put one in the back of the net.”

Lumberton will have to move forward from the loss quickly, as they host Village Christian Academy Wednesday at 6 p.m.

In other action across the county:

TABOR CITY — The Purnell Swett volleyball team lost in three sets to South Columbus on Tuesday.

The Lady Rams fell to 1-1 on the season with scores of 25-17, 27-25 and 26-24.

Hannah Evington had a pair of aces and five kills for Purnell Swett, while Alona Locklear added six blocks and three kills and Jadyn Locklear added five kills and three blocks. MariJo Wilkes had six digs.

Purnell Swett goes to South View on Wednesday.

Lumberton moved to 2-0 on the season with a straight-sets win over St. Pauls at home, 29-27, 25-18 and 25-19.

In boys soccer action, Purnel Swett was shutout 9-0 against Hoggard. The Rams return home to take on South View at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen girls tennis team defeated St. Pauls 7-2 at home on Tuesday.

St. Pauls’ Jasmin Velazquez Tolentino and Vanessa Zvala Cruz were the only Lady Bulldogs to earn wins in the match with their two-set sweeps in Nos. 2 and 3 singles matches.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Eloy Hernandez bicycle kicks in the final seconds of the Pirates’ loss to Gray’s Creek on Tuesday.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_IMG_1605.jpgChris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Eloy Hernandez bicycle kicks in the final seconds of the Pirates’ loss to Gray’s Creek on Tuesday.

Staff report