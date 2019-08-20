Local Roundup: Bears blank Pirates in soccer

PINEHURST — The start of the 36-hole final round of the 119th U.S. Amateur Golf Championship couldn’t have been more of the opposite of an ideal start for Andy Ogletree on Sunday.

Playing against John Augenstein, the senior from Georgia Tech lost four of the first five holes, but his approach focused on the fact there was still 31 holes to go spanning across two of Pinehurst’s premier courses, starting with No. 4 that morning and No. 2 in the afternoon.

“I showed a lot of resilience out there and never gave up. I kept telling myself I’m going to win this tournament,” Ogletree said after claiming the title 2-and-1 over Augenstein. “It was a long day but I learned a lot about myself and how I can compete at the highest level so that’s pretty good.”

To make the turnaround, Ogletree stayed level-headed through a fiery start from Augenstien that put him in the early hole. A string of four birdies on Nos. 2 through 5 gave Augenstein the early cushion, but Ogletree did not make mistakes to compound the solid start by his opponent.

“I just kept telling myself that it’s hard to keep that kind of golf that he was playing up,” Ogletree said. “I just told myself to keep hitting fairways and keep hitting greens and eventually it would go my way. I got a 67 in the opening 18 and was two down, that was some pretty incredible golf out there.”

Ogletree had a bogey on the second hole of the morning round, and went 20 holes before another hole over par. During that time, the four-hole advantage never grew and Augenstein carried the lead up to the 11th hole.

Ogletree picked up two holes on Augenstein in the matter of 2 1/2 hours on two different courses. His birdie on the 18th hole on No. 4 cut his deficit to two, before the break between rounds. He started the afternoon session with a birdie on the opening hole of the No. 2 course from the right rough to cut Augenstein’s lead to one.

“I felt pretty good the whole lunch break. I wasn’t nervous or anything,” Ogletree said. “I just kept putting the pressure on John and eventually it worked out for me.”

The transition the golfers faced was United States Golf Association history, as it was the first time the U.S. Amateur final was contested on two different courses.

Relienquishing the lead wasn’t easy for Augenstein.

“I fought my hardest, but in the end I didn’t hit enough shots or make enough putts to beat him,” Augenstein said. “I really never felt like it was slipping away.”

A par on the fourth hole gave Augenstein the 2-up advantage. Ogletree responded with a par on No. 7 to once again cut the lead to one. The pair traded holes on Nos. 10 and 11, with a birdie on the first hole of the back nine giving Augenstein his final two-hole lead.

On No. 13, the tides changed in Ogletree’s favor as he elected to lay up on the short par 4, then a close wedge gave him a third birdie on the second 18 holes. Augenstein went with a driver and found the green-side bunker where he made a par.

“I don’t think John made the wrong decision and I don’t think I made the right decision. Whatever club you feel comfortable with is the right club,” Ogletree said. “I was really proud of that wedge shot and that definitely turned the advantage.”

The match went all square from there, and on No. 14 a par from Ogletree and a bogey from Augenstein gave the eventual champion his first lead of the final.

For the second round in a row, Ogletree closed his round off with an emphatic tee shot on No. 17. Sunday’s shot to about 10 feet put pressure on Augenstein, who’s tee shot landed short of the green and aggressive misses on three putts ended the match on the 35th hole.

Ogletree joins Matt Kuchar and Bobby Jones as other U.S. Amateur winners from Georgia Tech.

Going along with the U.S. Amateur title, Ogletree also secured a two-plus hour drive down Interstate 20 from Georgia Tech in April for the Masters where he will be paired with Tiger Woods, the 2019 winner, for the first two rounds.

“I think I’ve watched every YouTube video there is of Tiger Woods,” Ogletree said. “I can’t imagine what that first tee shot would be like.”

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Andy Ogletree lifts up the Havemeyer Trophy after winning the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship in Pinehurst Sunday. Ogletree came back from an early deficit to win 2-and-1 over John Augenstine. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_file-84.jpeg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Andy Ogletree lifts up the Havemeyer Trophy after winning the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship in Pinehurst Sunday. Ogletree came back from an early deficit to win 2-and-1 over John Augenstine.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor