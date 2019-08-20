Preseason Robeson County football power rankings

LUMBERTON — Talk is cheap, and soon the talk will be over about what high school football teams across the state have and don’t have based on nothing but speculation.

Until we can see the product that teams have in a real game on Friday, all we can do is speculate, and this is just another form of speculation.

Each Wednesday during the football season there will be a county power rankings published, and this week’s is a baseline before the pads start cracking under the Friday night lights.

1. St. Pauls

The Bulldogs have the perfect mix of experience and talent coming into the season and should be considered among the contenders for the Three Rivers Conference crown. To get there, St. Pauls will have to battle some of the top run-powered offenses in the region with their improved offensive and defensive lines that have put on mass in the offseason.

Led by the early favorite to win the Robeson County Heisman in running back Marqueise Coleman, the Bulldogs have a well-balanced offense with a seasoned group of receivers. St. Pauls opens the season at North Edgecombe.

2. Red Springs

No team in Robeson County had a better scrimmage outing than Red Springs did against Latta. The Red Devils showed their arsenal of rushers off as well as a defense that looks primed to hold its own against the power run teams ahead on the schedule. Like St. Pauls, Red Springs also has experience on its side going into the season.

The biggest question mark is can the veteran group close out close games and get over the mental hump of topping team in the Three Rivers that they haven’t beaten in a while, or in some cases forever. Red Springs is on the road against North Johnston this week.

3. Fairmont

With a balance of athleticism and size, the Golden Tornadoes could provide third-year coach Kevin Inman with his most dangerous team during his stay in Fairmont. While there may be some growing pains early, as has been accustomed to the Golden Tornadoes in recent years, this group is capable of hitting its prime and riding the momentum out, like it did last season when they won five of their last six games, starting with a win over rival Red Springs.

Fairmont goes to Forest Hills to open the season.

4. Purnell Swett

The Rams face one of the toughest slates in the state this year with the Sandhills Athletic Conference coming after non-conference games against teams that have posted deep playoff runs in the last few years. The road ahead is treacherous, but Purnell Swett does have seniority that has played some heavyweights in their time that can only help the team this fall.

Pine Forest comes to Pembroke on Friday to open the season to prime the Rams on what kind of high-caliber football is to come this year.

5. Lumberton

The Pirates spent most of last year in the bottom or near the bottom of the power rankings, and start the season there. Purnell Swett and Lumberton can both say they have perhaps the two toughest schedules of any team in the state this year, and wins will be hard to come by for both. Lumberton’s lack of depth will be a big hindrance going up against larger, both in size and stature, rosters this fall.

The group that Lumberton fields is one of the more athletic teams in the county, but a full 48 minutes will wear on the best of players. Lumberton hosts Terry Sanford to kick off 2019.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

