Local Roundup: South View blanks Rams

By: Staff Report
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Ricardo Flores, 9, runs past South View’s Logan Schumacher after the pair battled for the ball in Wednesday’s game.

PEMBROKE — As the Purnell Swett soccer team hosted South View on Wednesday night, the Rams were hoping to put Tuesday’s blowout loss to Hoggard behind them.

Wednesday’s contest, however, featured more of the same as Purnell Swett lost 3-0 to visiting South View.

“There was no flow of the game for us,” Rams coach Alaric Strickland said. “We didn’t show up. They wanted it more and they outworked us, they outplayed us in every facet of the game. They deserved the victory because we didn’t show up and we didn’t play the way we’re capable of playing.”

South View (1-1) got on the board quickly, scoring their first goal with 28:45 left in the first half, and quickly added another goal with 24:40 left until halftime. The Tigers retained that 2-0 lead until the break.

The third goal came with 23:55 remaining, establishing the final 3-0 margin.

Purnell Swett (1-2) travels to Whiteville on Monday for the second meeting of the season between the teams after the Rams’ 4-3 win on Monday.

In other action across the county:

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys soccer team rebounded one night after being shut out in the season opener to claim a 8-1 win over Village Christian at home.

The Pirates (1-1) used a hat trick from Eloy Hernandez to fuel the offense. Lumberton took a 3-1 lead at halftime.

Other goal scorers for Lumberton included, Alexis Lopez, Jorge Gomez, Jon Carrera, Nate Cribb and Julian McGarrahan. Gomez also added a pair of assists, along with two from Kameron Chavis. Carrera, Jair Santos and Elijah Hammonds also added an assist each.

Lumberton hosts West Brunswick next Wednesday.

FAYETTEVILLE — The Purnell Swett volleyball team dropped its second match in a row in a four-set defeat at South View on Wednesday.

The Lady Tigers used scores of 25-15, 25-15, 26-24 and 25-12 to upend the Lady Rams (1-2).

Alona Locklear had a team-best eight blocks and four kills. Jadyn Locklear added five blocks, while Kaitlyn Locklear dished nine assists and added three digs.

The Purnell Swett jayvee team won in three sets over South View.

In other county volleyball action, Scotland defeated Fairmont in four sets.

