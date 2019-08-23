Lumberton’s football game postponed to Monday

August 23, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The season opener for the Lumberton football team was postponed to Monday at 7 p.m.

Lumberton Athletic Director announced on Friday morning the change due to impended inclement weather to move the game against Terry Sanford.

The other four games involving Robeson County teams were still on as of 2 p.m. on Friday.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/sport-football-2.png

