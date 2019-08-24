Trojans rally past Rams

By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Timothy Kamalu, 56, falls on a fumble in the first quarter of the 19-9 loss at home against Pine Forest.
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett quarterback Micah Carter is sacked by Pine Forest’ Ivan Fate in the loss to the Trojans.

PEMBROKE — Despite a disastrous start, the Pine Forest football team relied on its powerful run game over the final three quarters to claim a 19-9 win over Purnell Swett to open the season on the road.

Purnell Swett (0-1) built an early 9-0 lead in the closing seconds of the first quarter before the Trojans (1-0) mounted their comeback.

“That’s one of the issues we’ve had offensively. It seems like we come out with a good game plan and then as we go along some of the stuff gets a little stale,” Purnell Swett interim coach Robbie Brown said. “I thought our defense played lights out. We’ve just got to be more consistent offensively.”

The backfield tandem of seniors D.J. Jones and Ethan Ward combined for over 300 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns in the win.

The start of the game couldn’t have been worse than it was for the Trojans. The Pine Forest offense coughed the ball up on its first two drives.

Following the second turnover recovered by Timothy Kamalu, the Rams went 65 yards on the first play for a score as Micah Carter connected with Jaylen Locklear to put the Rams up 9-0.

“If you can force turnovers and take advantage, you’re going to sneak up on some people,” Brown said. “In the end, they are a very good football team that’s well coached. I give our guys an ‘A’ for effort because they never got down.”

Carter completed 11-of-24 passes for 187 yards and that lone touchdown.

Nick Ramirez had a 33-yard field goal on the Rams’ first drive to post the first points of the contest.

The Trojans dug out of the two-score hole behind the pair of running backs as each scored a touchdown in the middle two quarters, with Ward’s 74-yard run through the heart of the Rams defense untouched putting the Trojans up 13-9 on their first drive of the second half. Midway through the second quarter, Jones, a UNC commit, scored on a 46-yard touchdown scamper.

Ward had 166 yards rushing, while Jones had 156.

Purnell Swett was hit with a late turnover when Carter was picked off by Justin Eaglin in the Pine Forest red zone with 4:30 left in the game. The Trojans used the two-man backfield to burn the clock before quarterback Jaden Jones scored with a minute to go on a 34-yard run to bring the score to its final margin.

The Rams host Dillon next week.

