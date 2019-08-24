From the Fringe

By: Staff report

Fairmont’s week in review

Fairmont Golf Club will host the two-person best ball open golf tournament which will be played on Sept. 14 and 15, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. This tournament is open to everyone who is an amateur with a cga handicap. Format is best ball on Saturday and Texas Scramble on Sunday. There will be a practice round on Friday. Entry fee is $115 per player which includes three rounds of golf, range balls, Friday night social, lunch on Saturday and Sunday, and dinner after play on Saturday and Sunday. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Danny Henderson, Nick Lowry, Chris Jackson and Tommy Britt won this week’s Thursday evening scramble. Jeff Broadwell, Donnie Beck, Larry McNeill and John Cherry came in second. Broadwell and Adam Ward were closest to the pin winners.

The next Thursday evening scramble will be Sept. 5, with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine won this week’s senior shootout, with a three-stroke victory over Ron Freeman and David Hunt. Ronnie Chavis and Knocky Thorndyke won the second flight, with Ray Canady and David Lowry taking second. Jim Rogers and D.J. Jones won the third flight followed by James Howard Locklear and Craig Lowry. Bob Slahetka, Jimmy Waddell, Willie Harris and Jimmy Dyson were closest to the pin winners.

The next senior shootout will be Tuesday, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Lee Hunt 71; Aaron Maynor 71; David Sessions 72; J.T. Powers 72; Butch Lennon 72; Mitch Grier 73; Tommy Davis 73; James Thompson 73; Wayne Callahan 73; John Stanley 73; Donald Arnette 74; Joe Marks 74; Dennis Andrews 74; Rick Smith 74; Stephen Blackwell 75; James Barron 75; Dallas Arnette 75; Kirk Hamilton 75; Bill Link 75.

Pinecrest senior shootout results

The winners of this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout were Tiger Willie and Willie Oxendine with a one-stroke victory over David Hunt and Ronnie Freeman.

The closest to the flag winners were Bobby Benton and Mike Sellers.

The next Pinecrest senior shootout is Thursday, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont basketball team holds tourney

A fundraiser golf tournament for the Fairmont High School basketball program is set for Oct. 5 at Fairmont Golf Club.

The cost per golfer is $60, or a four-person team for $240. There is a $10,000 hole-in-one prize where the golfer receives $5,000 and the other $5,000 goes to the basketball program.

For more information, email [email protected]

