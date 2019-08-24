Bulldogs claim 1st win over North Edgecombe

By: Staff report

TARBORO — Behind a strong offensive showing by running back Marqueise Coleman, the St. Pauls football team opened the year with a 28-12 win on the road at North Edgecombe.

Coleman had 255 yards on the ground with a pair of touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Mikail Breeden had two touchdowns, one through the air to Waltay Jackson and another on the ground.

On defense, the Bulldogs had three turnovers, with Zarron Glover and Emonte Smith each with one interception and Clyde Cummings recovering a fumble.

The Bulldogs host Union Pines next week.

Devils blank Panthers

KENLY — The Red Springs football team ran away with a 42-0 season-opening win at North Johnston on Friday night.

Senior running back Lee McLean scored three touchdowns, with his longest coming from 31 yards out. Corey Newton hauled in a pair of touchdowns and Keyante Graham added another rushing score. Graham had 65 yards on the ground, and was also a leader on defense with an interception, according to coach Lawrence Ches.

Red Springs held the Panthers to less than 100 yards of total offense.

The Red Devils play next at home on Friday against Forest Hills.

Fairmont’s game at Forest Hills was postponed and will be made up on Monday at 6 p.m.

