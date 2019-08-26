PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Parks and Recreation Department announced the sign-ups for its fall programs, with many of the deadlines approaching this Friday.

Registration is currently ongoing for a fall soccer leagues is for anyone 5 to 12 years old as of Friday, flag football is open for anyone in the first through fourth grades, youth cheerleading for anyone 7 to 12 years old and fall baseball for anyone 7 to 12 years old.

The cost per player in each of these programs is $25, with an additional $10 late fee if registration isn’t in by Friday’s deadline.

Youth and adult tennis lessons will begin on Oct. 7, with the deadline for registration set for Sept. 27. Cost per participant is $25 and is open for all ages 3 and older.

Times for classes goes as follows: Ages 3 to 4 runs from 4:30 to 5:15pm on Thursdays, ages 5 to 8 from 4 to 4:45 p.m. on Mondays, ages 9 to 12 from 4 to 4:45 p.m. on Tuesdays, ages 13 to 17 4 to 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday and 18 and over from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Lessons end on Oct. 31.

Two adult basketball leagues have a sign-up deadline of Sept. 13. Women 18 and over can sign up as a team or individually for their league. A men’s 72-and-over league also is holding registration, where the player’s age and waist line added together must be more than 72. Cost for both leagues will be determined by number of teams, but generally has been $25-$40 per person, and teams will provide their own jerseys.

Yoga in the park will be held the second Saturday of each month at the Milton Hunt Park, beginning on Sept. 14 at 7:30 a.m. Classes are free.

Forms can be picked up and returned to Town Hall between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Also, the registration form can be downloaded from the Town’s website (www.pembrokenc.com). For additional information about this program, please call the Pembroke Parks and Recreation office at 910-521-7182.

Registration is also available online: www.pembrokenc.com/parks—recreation

