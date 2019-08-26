Pirates pummeled by Terry Sanford in season-opener

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton football team did not have a good night Monday in their season opener against Terry Sanford.
The game included two blocked punts with one returned for a touchdown, a Pirate touchdown pass negated by a penalty and an opposing player rushing for four touchdowns — and that was just in the first 17 minutes.
Terry Sanford was dominant from the outset and cruised to a 45-0 win over the Pirates.
“We got manhandled up front; they’re just a lot better than we are,” Lumberton coach Kelly Williamson said. “They’ve got a good squad. When you can’t win the line of scrimmage, you’re in trouble.”
Dorian Clark rushed for four Bulldog touchdowns and gained 63 yards on 12 carries in the first half; he did not play in the second half. Teammate Jre Jackson rushed 17 times for 79 yards.
Overall, Terry Sanford (1-0) outrushed Lumberton 205-42 and outgained the Pirates 273-35.
“We really did (hurt ourselves with field position) and we couldn’t couldn’t ever stop them,” Williamson said. “They ran an inside zone on us and manhandled us up front, getting that push. We never had and answer and just got dominated.”
The Pirates managed two first downs, and quarterbacks Jadarion Chatman and Jaylen Perry combined to complete two passes, which lost seven yards. The rushing game didn’t fare much better, totaling 42 yards on 20 carries.
“We couldn’t block their (front) four,” Williamson said. “When you can’t block their four, you can’t do anything.”
After the loss, which came in its first meeting with Terry Sanford since 2008, Lumberton (0-1) has now lost five of its last seven season openers and eight of its last 13.
The Bulldogs returned the opening kickoff across midfield and scored six plays later on a 1-yard Clark run. Lumberton went three-and-out on their opening drive before Jackson Deaver blocked the Pirates’ punt and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown, giving Terry Sanford a 14-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.
Lumberton had an apparent 60-yard touchdown pass negated by a penalty and punted. When it punted again on their next possession, Deaver blocked another punt and Barnes Smith recovered, leading to a 6-yard Clark touchdown run two plays later with less than a minute left in the first quarter.
On their next two drives, Terry Sanford drove 57 yards in eight plays, scoring on a 3-yard Clark run. The next drive it covered 69 yards in three plays, scoring on a 1-yard Clark run set up by a 52-yard Jacob Knight-to-Yates Johnson connection. The touchdowns made it 35-0 with seven minutes left in the half.
The Bulldogs scored again on a 5-yard pass from Knight to Ezemdi Udoh with 3:48 left in the half, creating a 42-point advantage that resulted in a running clock in the second half. Bailey Morrison kicked a 33-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs.
The Pirates will have a quick turnaround and travel to Pine Forest on Friday. Terry Sanford plays at Jack Britt.
“This is behind us,” Williamson said. “It’s over right now, so we’ve got to go on about it tomorrow and try to get better, and just keep plugging.”
