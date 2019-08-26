Local Roundup: Fairmont football routs Forest Hills to open the season

MARSHVILLE — The Fairmont football team controlled all three phases of the game on Monday at Forest Hills to claim a 34-0 win on the road to open the season.
Fairmont (1-0) scored its first two touchdowns on special teams and defense before its offense posted the final three scores in the win over the Yellow Jackets (0-1).
Senior Cameron Harrington accounted for two scores, his first after blocking and recovering a punt to return it 30 yards for the first score. He added a second touchdown in the third quarter on a 3-yard run to cap off a drive where Jamearos McLeod set up the score with a 66-yard run. Harrington also led the defense in tackles.
McLeod had a game-high 131 yards on the ground, while Derrick Baker added 130 yards and a rushing touchdown in the fourth to finish off the victory.
Jamauri Baker returned an interception for a score in the second quarter and was one of three Fairmont players with an interception. Shykeem Smith and Quamel Pittman had a pick as well.
Tyler Locklear connected with Kadeem Leonard for a 69-yard touchdown pass just before halftime to put the Golden Tornadoes up 22-0 at the break. Locklear passed for 110 yards, with 75 going to Leonard in the win.
Fairmont returns home to take on Gray’s Creek on Friday, while Forest Hills comes to Red Springs.
Lumberton holds off West Brunswick
The Lumberton boys soccer team quickly responded in the second half of Monday’s home match against West Brunswick to post a 3-2 win.
The Trojans tied the match at 2-all with 14 minutes to go before the Pirates (2-1) retaliated on an Alexis Lopez goal from Jorge Gomez in the 68th minute. Lumberton took a 2-1 advantage into halftime on unassisted goals from Jon Carrera and Nate Cribb.
Lumberton goes to St. Pauls on Wednesday.
South View downs Lady Rams in straight sets
The Purnell Swett volleyball team lost in three sets, 25-11, 25-19 and 26-24, at home against South View on Monday.
Lexiana Sencenbaugh tallied six assists, a kill and an ace for Purnell Swett (1-3). Abigail Lowry and Madison Harris each had three kills and four digs. Alona Locklear led the team with eight blocks.
Purnell Swett hosts St. Pauls on Wednesday.
St. Pauls will come into the contest with winning momentum after it claimed a three-set win at home over East Columbus. The Lady Bulldogs (1-2) won the sets 25-15, 25-17 and 25-19.
West Bladen shuts down Purnell Swett in tennis
The Purnell Swett girls tennis team fell at home 8-1 to West Bladen. The only victors for the Lady Rams in the loss were Mya Sampson and Lyric Locklear in No. 2 doubles by an 8-4 score.
Purnell Swett opens Sandhills Athletic Conference play at Richmond on Tuesday.