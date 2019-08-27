Local Roundup: Purnell Swett opens SAC play with win

ROCKINGHAM — The Purnell Swett girls tennis team won its first match of the season over Richmond to open Sandhills Athletic Conference play on Tuesday.
The Lady Rams (1-2, 1-0 SAC) won the match 9-0 over the Lady Raiders on the road.
In singles play, Malina Cummings won 6-0, 6-0 over Kearston Bruce at court No. 1, Elysha Strickland won 6-1, 6-1 over O’Cean Bennett on court No. 2 and Mya Sampson won 6-2, 6-2 over Kaylee Parker at No. 3. Lyric Locklear won 6-2, 6-2 on court No. 4 and Sydney Brooks claimed a win on No. 5 and Raven Cummings won on No. 6.
Malina Cummings and Strickland teamed up for the No. 1 doubles win, Sampson and Locklear won in No. 2 doubles and Raven Cummings and Brooks won in No. 3 doubles.
Purnell Swett hosts Scotland on Thursday.
Fairmont tennis tops West Columbus
With a sweep of the doubles matches, the Fairmont girls tennis team defeated West Columbus 7-2 at home.
Ashton Turner, Cambyl Scott, Lauren Barnes and Mikiyah Hunt won both a singles match and a doubles match on the day. Tuner and Scott claimed wins in Nos. 1 and 2 singles before joining forces to win the No. 1 doubles match.
Barnes and Kiley Oxendine won in No. 2 doubles, 8-6, and Hunt and Kierra Locklear won 8-3 in No. 3 doubles.
Fairmont plays at St. Pauls next Tuesday.
Tornadoes sweep Vikings
The Fairmont volleyball team made quick work of visiting West Columbus on Tuesday with a three-set victory to get its first tally in the win column.
The Lady Golden Tornadoes won with scores of 25-15, 25-10 and 25-9.
Alexis Hinson dished out seven assists for Fairmont and Vera McNeill added six assists. Shekinah Lennon had a team-best seven kills.