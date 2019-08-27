Robeson County football power rankings following Week 1

LUMBERTON — In a weird first week of high school football, the results were far from surprising for the five Robeson County.

A divide has appeared in the Robeson County football power rankings after Week 1 to seperated the three 2A teams and the two 4A teams. Two of the three 2A teams claimed convincing road wins in week one by a combined score of 76-0, and the other used a strong second-half showing to keep the top spot in this week’s rankings.

1. St. Pauls

The Bulldogs came out victorious at North Edgecombe on Friday, riding the legs of running back Marqueise Coleman for 255 yards and two scores, as well as using their defense to claim three turnovers in the 28-12 win.

This week, St. Pauls returns home, but the competition doesn’t get any easier with Union Pines coming to town. The Vikings attacked Montgomery Central through the air and will challenge the Bulldogs’ secondary.

2. Red Springs

Sparing the dramatic this week, Red Springs ran away with a 42-0 win at North Johnston on Friday. Behind a big rushing night, the Red Devils amassed 338 yards on the ground with Lee McLean posting 115 yards and three of the four rushing scores to remain in second in this week’s rankings.

Red Springs hosts Forest Hills on Friday. The Yellow Jackets were shutout by Fairmont on Monday and they showed signs of weakness when it comes to stopping the run in the loss. The Red Devils could threaten for the No. 1 spot with another strong showing this week.

3. Fairmont

The Golden Tornadoes went nearly the entire first half without scoring an offensive touchdown, but held a a 14-0 lead for much of the second quarter on Monday. That showing is a good sign for a defense that showed its weaknesses last year and looks a year older and wiser, along with being somewhat deeper with players coming over from South Robeson.

Gray’s Creek awaits Fairmont this week as the Golden Tornadoes can really impress the area in their home opener against a balanced attack from the Bears.

4. Purnell Swett

The Rams look like two different teams on Friday night. After taking a 9-0 lead in the first quarter against Pine Forest, the Rams struggled the other three quarters in the loss, but were never out of the game until the closing minute. For Purnell Swett to compete against the 4A powers it will face this season, it will have to follow the same route it took in the first quarter of forcing turnovers and keeping the offense fresh to strike in opportune moments of games.

The road ahead doesn’t get much easier with Dillon coming to town on Friday. The Rams will once again take on an offense with a wealth of weapons that it will look to slow down.

5. Lumberton

Terry Sanford saw little resistance from the Pirates on Monday and errors made the job of the Bulldogs much easier with a pair of blocked punts and other miscues that plagued Lumberton at home. The Pirates offense never got in any rhythm with two first downs and less than 40 yards of total offense. On the other side of the ball, Terry Sanford moved the ball with ease on quick drives that covered large chunks of yardage mostly on the ground.

After facing one of the best in the Patriot Athletic Conference, this week brings another tough draw with a road trip to Pine Forest for the Pirates.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

