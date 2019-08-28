Lumberton holding fall sports sign-ups

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Recreation Department is currently holding registration for its fall sports programs.
Fall soccer for any child ages 5 to 12 years old, flag football for any child in the first through fourth grade, tackle football for any child in the fifth or sixth grade and cheerleading for anyone in first through sixth grade currently have sign-ups ongoing.
The cost per player in soccer, flag football, and cheerleading is $10 for Lumberton city residents and $20 for non-city residents. The cost per player for tackle football is $30 for city residents and $40 for non-city residents. The deadline to register for all of the above sports is Sept. 6.
Lumberton Softball Association also has registration for fall fastpitch softball for all girls ages 7 to 18. Cost to register is $25 and deadline is Friday.
Lumberton Youth Baseball Association also has registration for fall baseball for children ages 7 to 14. Cost to register is $30 and deadline is Sept. 16.
Forms can be picked up and returned to Bill Sapp Recreation Center between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For additional information about this program, please call the Lumberton Recreation Department office at 910-671-3869.
Volunteer coaches are also needed for all of the fall sports.