Red Springs running towards home opener against Forest Hills

RED SPRINGS — In Week 1 of the 2019 high school football season, Red Springs earned a dominant victory by using multiple running backs to find success on the ground.
As the Red Devils (1-0) face Forest Hills (0-1) in their home opener on Friday night, expect more of the same.
“We’re a big, physical, power-run team and that’s our identity and we’re not going to change that,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. “We’re physical, we’re trying to run the ball, control the clock, use our advantages. A lot of teams have gone spread and we’ve stuck to an old-school, traditional power (run game).”
In the team’s 42-0 win at North Johnston last Friday, the rushing attack accounted for 338 yards on 43 carries with four touchdowns, with four players rushing for at least 55 yards and Lee McLean rushing for 115 yards and three scores.
While the offense was run-heavy on Friday, the passing game also saw some success with both Denym McKeithan completions going for touchdowns to Corey Newton.
Ches says his team’s occasional pass plays are set up by the strong run game, and expects to continue picking his spots to effectively use passing against Forest Hills.
“We build all of our pass action off of run fakes,” Ches said. “We’re a play-action team.”
The Yellow Jackets come to Red Springs after a 34-0 loss against Fairmont in which they allowed touchdowns to the Golden Tornadoes’ offense, defense and special teams.
While Forest Hills struggled against Fairmont and comes to Red Springs on short rest after their Week 1 game was postponed to Monday, Ches said he wants his team to maintain the same focus and intensity they had last week.
“(We need to) be intense,” Ches said. “Try to model intensity and model the kind of attitude and emotion I expect our kids to play with Friday night; model it all week, lock in.”
The game will be the first meeting between the schools on the gridiron. Forest Hills, located in Marshville, plays in the Rocky River Conference.
Ches suggested the unfamiliarity could play to his team’s favor, given that Red Devils’ play a run-heavy style in an era of spread offenses.
“That unfamiliarity goes for both teams; we’ve played each other the same amount of times,” Ches said. “I don’t think everybody runs what we run nowadays so I think that also plays a little bit of a role there too.”
The Yellow Jackets, coached by former UNC Pembroke quarterback Cory Smith, were 3-8 last season and have totaled just seven wins since the start of the 2016 season.
