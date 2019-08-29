McGirt has 2nd surgery

NASHVILLE — Fairmont native and PGA Tour golfer William McGirt announced late Wednesday that he had a second procedure on his hip.
The same doctor that did McGirt’s first surgery, Dr. JW Thomas Byrd at the Nashville Hip Institute, did the second procedure most recently.
“Comeback #2 started yesterday with another surgery by Dr. Byrd,” McGirt posted on his Twitter profile. “What was planned as a scar tissue cleanup turned into a bone spur removal and another Femoroplasty. Looking forward to getting the rehab behind me and getting back on the golf course.”
McGirt last played on the PGA Tour in the 2018 Northern Trust, the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs, and had an initial procedure on his left hip last September to repair a torn labrum and femoroacetabular impingement, which has caused bone-on-bone contact in his hip that has limited his range of motion and rotation in his swing.
The 40-year-old returned home to host a clinic at Fairmont Golf Club in April. While there, he said he had a tentative date to return for rehab starts on the Korn Ferry Tour around the first of July.
McGirt still has one year of exemption on Tour left following his win at The Memorial in 2016.
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.