UNCP makes final preparations with gridiron scrimmage

PEMBROKE — Seven days ahead of its first game, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team had a dry run on Thursday night with an intrasquad scrimmage, and there were positive takeaways all around.

But perhaps the unit that stood out the most was the team’s defense, particularly its starting defensive line.

The Braves defense held the offense at bay for a lot of the night, with the defensive line occasionally causing quarterback Josh Jones to scramble to keep plays alive.

“We’ve just got to keep that same aggression,” said defensive lineman Domenique Davis. “I think we’ve really got a high ceiling, even for these young guys. I feel like if we keep this going, keep this aggressiveness, we’re going to go a long way and shock a lot of people.”

“I think what we’ve got to do is continue to keep the intensity high,” Braves coach Shane Richardson said. “If we can just stay excited, stay enthusiastic, stay together, I think that really propels our momentum and energy as a defense.”

When he did have time to throw, Jones completed the vast majority of his passes.

“I felt like overall offensively it was a pretty good night,” Jones said. “We’ve got some things we can learn from. We’ve had a pretty good fall camp so far and I feel like we did some pretty good things out here, but there’s stuff to work on.”

Richardson said the ongoing battles between Braves teammates in the trenches during the scrimmage was good for all involved, and that even when the pocket broke down that was an important preparation for Jones.

“It’s probably an example of the (defensive) lineman are doing good at times, and it gets (Jones) into a preparation of, ‘Hey, if things do break down, I’ve got to be ready to go and make good decisions.’ He looked really good at times and so I’m really pleased with where he’s at with this fall and going into Week 1. I’ve really liked our offensive line up to this point too, so I think we’re in a good spot.”

In addition to Jones, Rodney Smith and Myles Saxton also got reps at the quarterback position.

“Rodney Smith is definitely a guy we put a lot of stock in, and a good counterpart to what Josh gives us,” Richardson said. “Rodney can come in and he’s got a good arm and good legs, and gives us a little different dynamic than what Josh gives us. Myles Saxton is a lefty, and he’s a little different too.”

On special teams, the punt and kickoff return units had several solid returns against the Braves’ coverage.

“We tried to simulate some different looks to give them. It could have been a combination of both (good return and bad coverage), but we’ll have to look at the film. I thought Devin Jones looked pretty good and I liked some of these guys that were really out there blocking hard.”

During the first segment of the scrimmage, when the team practiced full drives in a game-like situation, two touchdowns were scored. Masanka Kanku returned a Smith interception 20 yards for a score, and Raeshawn Griffin scored on a 20-yard run.

In the second segment, in which the team played under various scenarios, several touchdowns were scored, especially in goal-to-go situations. One notable play was a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Sean Brown.

UNCP will open the 2019 season Thursday when they welcome Winston-Salem State to Grace P. Johnson Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

