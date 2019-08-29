Robeson County Week 2 football picks

LUMBERTON — Sure last week was the official start of high school football, but with the rain pushing some games back to late Friday night and some on Monday, it didn’t have the feel of the start of the season.

This week is a re-do to give us a real feel of the Friday night lights and the matchups build the anticipation even more. Four of the five county teams are at home so couple that with the near perfect weather we should be in for a treat this week.

Last week’s picks: 5-0.

Union Pines at St. Pauls

These two teams are very similar with both their style of play and the experience of personnel. This game comes down to execution that both teams showed last game that they are capable of closing out tight contests. After playing in a box against the wishbone attack of North Edgecombe, the Bulldogs will be let loose on defense in their first test out in space against a fast-paced offense.

Behind another strong showing from running back Marqueise Coleman, the Bulldogs should sneak out the win to spoil Union Pines coach Lonnie Cox’s homecoming to Robeson County, but expect the real factor to be the Bulldogs’ defense in this one.

St. Pauls 24, Union Pines 21

Forest Hills at Red Springs

If you thought last week’s beat-down against North Johnston was impressive for the Red Devils, this week might be even more dominating. Red Springs’ defense held a veteran offensive unit from the Panthers to a quiet night, and now a Forest Hills squad that struggled against Fairmont should be another chance for the Red Devils to shine.

After a blowout win to start the year, expect another lopsided score in this one as Forest Hills’ thin roster will look to stop a Red Springs backfield that will throw fresh faces out in mass to post another strong game running the ball.

Red Springs 44, Forest Hills 6

Gray’s Creek at Fairmont

After an all-around impressive showing on the road, Fairmont returns home to get its first test at slowing down a powerful ground and pound offense in Gray’s Creek. The size up front that Fairmont acquired over the summer from South Robeson newcomers will be tested by the Bears in this contest.

Gray’s Creek escaped with a win in Week 1, but the way the Bears controlled the contest with their run game will be a step up from the level that Fairmont saw last week. Expect a close game as both teams are still working on their offensive football after strong defensive showings to start the year.

Gray’s Creek 21, Fairmont 15

Dillon at Purnell Swett

If the Rams could multiply the output they showcased early against Pine Forest in the first game by about four, this week might have been spent talking bout the massive upset Purnell Swett had. But instead the talk was about the close call for a team that has the makings of challenging a lot of tough teams on their schedule this season. This week is perhaps one of the best teams Purnell Swett will face.

Dillon returns to Pembroke to play a football game for the first time in 51 years. That game was a shutout, 39-0, for the Wildcats. While Friday’s game should be another sizable win for Dillon, don’t expect the scrappy Rams to go down quietly as they continue to fight for consistency.

Dillon 42, Purnell Swett 10

Lumberton at Pine Forest

As tough as the season opener was for the Pirates against Terry Sanford, this week could be just as bad against another talented rushing team. Like the Bulldogs, Pine Forest has a pair of capable backs that could be No. 1 starters at nearly every team in the state. A short week of practice preparing for the Trojans’ rushing attack and finding a way to stop it could lead to another long night for the Pirates.

One point of focus for the Pirates could be looking to attack the Trojans on the outside after the Rams tossed for 187 yards through the air.

Pine Forest 35, Lumberton 7

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

