Local Roundup: Lumberton volleyball remains undefeated

LUMBERTON — With a three-set win over Hoke at home on Thursday, the Lumberton volleyball team stayed perfect on the season in its Sandhills Athletic Conference opener.
Lumberton (4-0, 1-0 SAC) downed the Lady Bucks with scores of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-20.
Hailey Werrell had a team-best seven kills for Lumberton, while August Smith had 18 assists. The Lady Pirates scored 17 points off Brianna Brewer’s serves, including four aces.
In other county volleyball action, St. Pauls defeated Fairmont at home in three sets, and Red Springs defeated East Bladen at home in three sets.
Lady Rams fall victim to Richmond
After tying the match up with a second-set win, the Purnell Swett volleyball team was unable to generate scoring over the final two sets in its loss at Richmond on Thursday.
The Lady Raiders opened conference play with a four-set win, with scores of 25-19, 25-23, 25-13 and 25-13.
Chelsey Wilkes had five kills and two assists for the Lady Rams. Jadyn locklear had 14 blocks and Alona Locklear added 12 blocks, two assists and two kills.
Purnell Swett tennis tops Scotland
The Purnell Swett girls tennis team defeated Scotland at home 6-3 to improve to 2-0 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play.
Mya Sampson, Lyric Locklear, Raven Cummings and Sydney Brooks each won their singles matches, as well as teaming up for wins in doubles play as well.