Roundup: Pirates upset Pine Forest on the road, 30-28

ST. PAULS — Non-conference football games bring a mixed bag. While the teams use the games to prepare for conference games, St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer sees the second of his team’s two non-league games against Union Pines on Friday as a way to teach his team lessons.

“I like the fact that we get to see a different offense,” Setzer said. “Sometimes in our conference, they all like to do similar things. I think this helps us grow up. Seeing a team that likes to do what they do, it really helps us be technically sound.”

St. Pauls (1-0) opened the year last week with a 28-12 win on the road at North Edgecombe. In the win, senior tailback Marqueise Coleman had 255 yards rushing and scored twice, while a pair of other scores came from sophomore quarterback Mikail Breeden through the air and on the ground.

Union Pines presents a similar assignment-oriented approach for the Bulldogs, but in a different package from the look they saw last week. North Edgecombe used a wishbone style of running the ball, but the Vikings will use speed and space to outmaneuver opponents.

“We talked about this being a grow-up game and this is what it is going to be,” Setzer said. “Whatever offense or defense we see, it’s really about finishing. It’s really good to see such a different team from last week.”

The meeting is Union Pines (1-0) head coach Lonnie Cox’s return to Robeson County. Cox, a Fairmont native, was an assistant at Lumberton and Fairmont before taking jobs at Scotland at Southern Lee to prep for his first head-coaching gig.

The Bulldogs’s offense takes on a senior-laden defense that is coming off an impressive showing its opener. Setzer sees this as a validation moment for his offense. In the 24-19 win Monday for Cox’s defense, it surrendered six points to the Montgomery Central offense.

“We always tell our kids that we think we’re good. The only thing stopping us from being good is ourselves,” Setzer said. “We are going to have to have people show us that we’re not good. We don’t look at the fact that they only gave up one touchdown last week. That makes us respect them.”

The Vikings run a triple-option rushing attack behind a pair of senior backs Tyreek McCoy and Archie Chandler, and on the outside looks to work the quick-passing game with a wealth of receivers for senior quarterback Rory Board. The senior tossed for 206 yards and a trio of touchdowns that went to senior Jacob Blowbliss, who had 196 yards receiving in the win over Montgomery Central.

“It’s a big test for our linebackers to see how we can run in space and tackle in space. The receiver No. 19 can make things go at anytime. They’ve got more than one good running back,” Setzer said. “I think they are more skilled than they were last year.”

St. Pauls boasts several defensive leaders, with seven players with more than seven tackles in the opener, and all seven were either juniors or seniors.

Gray’s Creek at Fairmont

Coming off a short week, Fairmont opens its home slate against a run-based Gray’s Creek team in its final non-conference game before Three Rivers Conference play.

The Bears (1-0) squeaked out a 12-10 win at South Johnston in Week 1, with junior running back Jerry Garcia Jr. rushing for 180 yards in the win, while senior quarterback Ben Lovette accounted for both scores in the win. Lovette passed for 122 yards and threw a touchdown to Garcia and also plunged for a score on a nine-yard run. The pair are a vital part of the offense the Golden Tornadoes look to slow down.

Fairmont’s (1-0) defense comes in riding a wave of confidence with a shutout and three interceptions win on the road at Forest Hills on Monday. Fairmont rushed for nearly 300 yards in the game with a bevy of rushing toting the ball, and senior quarterback Tyler Locklear throwing for more than 100 yards.

Dillon at Purnell Swett

Home field welcomes the Rams for the second week in a row to open the season, with another challenging opponent coming to visit in the South Carolina powerhouse Dillon.

The Wildcats did not play in Week 1 due to rain canceling their matchup with Havelock. Dillon returns its leading passer, receiver and rusher from a season ago. Senior quarterback Ja’teil Lester passed for more than 2,100 yards and 16 touchdowns last year, while rising sophomore Nemo Squire led the backfield with more than 1,000 rushing yards as a freshman and Ahmari Huggins-Bruce led the receiving corps as a sophomore.

Purnell Swett (0-1) is looking to piece together a whole four-quarter performance after surrendering a 9-0 lead in the opening quarter in the 19-9 loss to Pine Forest at home. The Rams used the arm of Micah Carter to stay in the game late with his 187 yards passing a a touchdown in the first quarter. He spread his 11 completions among six receivers.

Dillon last played in Pembroke in 1968, claiming a 39-0 win. The contest pits Purnell Swett coach Robbie Brown with his former head coach and longtime friend Jackie Hayes.

Lumberton at Pine Forest

The Pirates’ non-conference schedule leads them to another Patriot Athletic Conference title contender in Pine Forest, which is coming off the comeback win over Purnell Swett.

The Trojans’ (1-0) backfield of D.J. Jones and Sam Ward rushed for 312 yards and scored twice against the Rams, and will look to take advantage of the Lumberton rush defense that showed little resistance against Terry Sanford on Monday. Pine Forest held the Rams to 118 yards of total offense in the final three quarters.

The Lumberton (0-1) offense was held without a first down in the first half against the Bulldogs before moving the ball on rare occasions in the second half. The special teams unit also had its woes with a pair of blocked punts.

Lumberton and Pine Forest last met in 2016 with the Trojans claiming a 49-7 win in Lumberton.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls linebacker Jerrod Battle, 7, runs through defensive drills while coach Mike Setzer watches on ahead of the Bulldogs’ home opener against Union Pines on Friday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_IMG_7580.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls linebacker Jerrod Battle, 7, runs through defensive drills while coach Mike Setzer watches on ahead of the Bulldogs’ home opener against Union Pines on Friday.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Week 2 schedule Forest Hills at Red Springs, 7 p.m. Union Pines at St. Pauls, 7:30 p.m. Dillon at Purnell Swett, 7:30 p.m. Gray’s Creek at Fairmont, 7:30 p.m. Lumberton at Pine Forest, 7:30 p.m.