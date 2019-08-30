Roundup: Pirates upset Pine Forest on the road, 30-28

August 27, 2019
After nine months of waiting and an offseason of wondering how their 2019 campaign would begin, all five Robeson County high schools have kicked off their season.
Two schools, Lumberton and Fairmont, had to wait three extra days because of weather, but by Monday evening the opening week was in the books.
Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls each posted comfortable victories and sit at 1-0. Lumberton lost 45-0 to Terry Sanford and Purnell Swett lost 19-9 to Pine Forest, and each will have to wait until at least this Friday to savor the taste of victory for the first time.
Here’s the top performances from Week 1:
Team of the Week
Red Springs — The Red Devils were dominant from the outset in their opener against North Johnston on Friday, earning a 42-0 win.
Coming off a 6-5 season a year ago, the Red Devils won their fifth straight season opener on the strength of a multi-faceted rushing attack that combined for 338 yards on the ground. Lee McLean ran 15 times for 115 yards and three touchdowns, Tony Locklear had 11 rushes for 65 yards and Angel Washington had 10 for 55. Keyante Graham only had one carry, but it went for 63 yards and a touchdown. Denym McKeithan threw for two touchdowns on only four attempts.
Defensively, Red Springs held the Yellow Jackets to two first downs and less than 100 yards of offense.
The Red Devils host Forest Hills, who lost 34-0 to Fairmont Monday, in their home opener on Friday.
Headlining Performance
Marquiese Coleman, RB, St. Pauls — The senior back ran 15 times for 255 yards and two touchdowns at North Edgecombe Friday, leading the Bulldogs to a 28-12 win.
Coleman picked up where he left off last season, when he ran for 1,520 yards and 20 touchdowns. In Friday’s game he ran for 17 yards per carry, including a 62-yard run, and passed the 2,500-yard mark for his career.
Other Top Performances
Cameron Harrington, RB/LB, Fairmont: Blocked a punt and recovered for a touchdown, and later scored a rushing touchdown, while also leading the defense in tackles.
Jamearos McLeod, RB, Fairmont: Rushed for a team-high 131 yards, including a 66-yard run.
Derrick Baker, RB, Fairmont: Ran for 130 yards and scored the final touchdown of the blowout in the fourth quarter.
Jamauri Baker, DB, Fairmont: One of three Fairmont players with an interception, Baker returned his for a touchdown.
Tyler Locklear, QB, Fairmont: Threw for 110 yards with a touchdown.
Kadeem Leonard, WR, Fairmont: Had 75 receiving yards, including a 69-yard touchdown.
Corey Newton, WR, Red Springs: Had just two receptions but both went for touchdowns, totaling 55 yards.
Keyante Graham, RB/DB, Red Springs: In addition to his long touchdown run, Graham earned an interception on defense.
Mikail Breeden, QB, St. Pauls: Accounted for two touchdowns, one rushing and one passing.
Waltay Jackson, WR, St. Pauls: Caught a touchdown pass in the Bulldogs’ win.
Clyde Cummings, CB, St. Pauls: Recovered a fumble as part of St. Pauls’ strong defensive effort.
Micah Carter, QB, Purnell Swett: Completed 11 passes for 187 yards, with a 65-yard touchdown pass.
Jaylen Locklear, WR, Purnell Swett: Scored on a 65-yard pass from Carter.
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Tony Locklear, 24, and Corey Newton, 7, celebrate after a touchdown in the Battle of the Carolinas Jamboree. The Red Devils turned in an impressive 42-0 win to open the season at North Johnston on Friday and are the team of the week.
