Roundup: Pirates upset Pine Forest on the road, 30-28

August 30, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — Four days after a poor showing on both sides of the ball in its opening-season loss, the Lumberton football team made a complete 180-degree turn to defeat Pine Forest 30-28 on the road Friday.

The win came after a fourth-quarter rally from the Pirates (1-1) against Pine Forest (1-1), who was playing without UNC commit D.J. Jones at running back.

Pine Forest took a 20-8 lead into halftime, but Lumberton scored the next three touchdowns to go up 30-20 in the fourth quarter. Jadarion Chatman accounted for all four Lumberton touchdowns, using rushes of 50 and 30 yards in the second half to put the Pirates ahead. He also connected with Jordan McNeill for a 12-yard passing touchdown early in the fourth.

Chatman completed nine passes, all to McNeill, for 99 yards and the one touchdown through the air. He had three rushing touchdowns to go with 187 yards on the ground to lead the Pirates’ offense.

Tazarie Butler had 64 yards rushing for Lumberton.

Jaden Jones scored two rushing touchdowns and 205 yards rushing for the Trojans in the loss.

Lumberton hosts Cape Fear next week.

Fairmont, Purnell Swett fall in blowouts

Both the Fairmont and Purnell Swett football teams fell by large margins at home on Friday.

The Golden Tornadoes (1-1) lost 48-2 to Gray’s Creek, with their only scoring coming on a first-quarter safety.

Purnell Swett (0-2) was shutout by Dillon.

