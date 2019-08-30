St. Pauls sends message in 48-13 win over Union Pines

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls defensive back Elston Powell celebrates his first-half interception with the St. Pauls coaching staff during the 48-13 win. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls defensive back Elston Powell celebrates his first-half interception with the St. Pauls coaching staff during the 48-13 win. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls running back Marqueise Coleman, 32, rushes for one of his four touchdown in the 48-13 win over Union Pines, while quarterback Mikail Breeden, 1, lays a block down. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls running back Marqueise Coleman, 32, rushes for one of his four touchdown in the 48-13 win over Union Pines, while quarterback Mikail Breeden, 1, lays a block down.

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls football team came into its Week 2 home matchup with Union Pines looking for some respect.

“We felt like the last month that Union Pines had a lot of people talking them up. I told the guys, ‘Hey guys, what have we been doing here? Obviously people don’t think we are who we are,’” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said after a 48-13 win at home over Union Pines. “We talked about that all this week about taking the next step.”

St. Pauls (2-0) came out firing from the get-go, building a 21-7 lead after the first quarter, and held Union Pines (1-1) scoreless for the final 31-plus minutes of Friday’s game.

While the defense locked in after a rough start, St. Pauls senior tailback Marqueise Coleman carried over the success on the ground he had a week ago. Coleman rushed for 203 yards on 22 carries, and collected four touchdowns, with a majority of the yards and all four scores coming before halftime.

”Everybody was expecting a big win out of us, so we came out and put on a show,” Coleman said. “(The offensive line) all showed out and I just finished off the job for them.”

Coleman’s legs did its share of the work, but the senior captain credited the other 10 players on offense for setting up his second 200-plus yard game in two games this season, especially the play of Will Ford on the outside at receiver to open up running lanes inside.

Ford snagged and ran in a 38-yard touchdown pass from Mikail Breeden midway through the first quarter to give the Bulldogs the lead for good, 14-7. The touchdown was the first of two for Breeden on the night, with a rushing score in the closing second of the game from a yard out by the sophomore quarterback to bring the score to its final.

Coleman’s first two touchdown runs came from 37 and 46 yards out, with his longest rush of the game putting the Bulldogs up two scores late in the first quarter.

“This offseason we have put a lot of work in the weight room and that’s just another extension of using putting in the work we are supposed to do,” Setzer said of his offensive line play opening up holes for Coleman. “I was pleased to see we controlled the line of scrimmage.”

The St. Pauls defense made up for a sour start on its first defensive possession to hold the Vikings to one score over its next nine drives. On its opening offensive series, Union Pines marched 79 yards on 11 plays to score on a two-yard run by Archie Chandler to go up 7-6 early.

Three penalties from St. Pauls kept the Vikings marching in the series.

“We had them in a situation where we could have and should have got out of there,” Setzer said. “We talked about, ‘If we are supposed to be real good, who is hurting us right now? Is it them or us?’ We talked about cleaning up a lot of stuff.”

Union Pines was able to move the ball with the quarterback-receiver duo of Rory Board and Jacob Bowbliss for much of the contest. Bowbliss had 134 receiving yards and hauled in 11 of Board’s 14 completions. Board scored the last Union Pines touchdown with 7 1/2 minutes until halftime on a 17-yard run to cut the lead to 28-13.

Coleman answered inside of a minute to go in the second half with a 2-yard dive.

St. Pauls’ defense held Union Pines to 303 yards of total offense and forced one turnover, an Elston Powell interception coming on the final play of the first half.

For St. Pauls on offense, Breeden passed for 168 yards on 10-of-14 passing, Ford finished with four receptions for 104 yards and a score and Demonta Williams rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

