Forest Hills tops Red Springs in shootout

RED SPRINGS — In Week 1 of the high school football season, Red Springs held North Johnston scoreless and Forest Hills didn’t score against Fairmont.
The fortunes changed for both the Red Springs defense and the Forest Hills offense Friday night.
Forest Hills won a 37-34 shootout in Red Springs, coming from behind with two fourth-quarter touchdowns then staving off a late Red Springs drive.
“We were having a hard time getting lined up (defensively),” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. “I take 100 percent responsibility for the loss — we weren’t prepared.”
Forest Hills (1-1) took a 30-27 lead with 8:39 to play on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Cannon Davis to Tyquan Rushing, then after a Red Springs interception padded the lead with a 1-yard touchdown run by Gabe Crowder, going up 37-27 with 6:37 remaining.
Red Springs (1-1) scored on their ensuing drive on a 6-yard Lee McLean run, making it 37-34 with 4:04 left. The Red Devils forced a Yellow Jackets punt and Red Springs kept the game alive with one fourth-down conversion — a 37-yard pass from Denym McKeithan to Corey Newton — but on another fourth down play threw an interception, after which Forest Hills kneeled out the clock.
“We had a couple people injured and had some kids stepping in in some spots they weren’t sure about (offensively),” Ches said. “But our execution was unacceptable.”
Davis threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets and Crowder rushed for 79 yards. Rushing caught seven passes for 116 yards with a touchdown.
McKeithan was 5-for-12 passing for the Red Devils for 89 yards, with Newton catching two passes for 68 yards. Jahlil Brunson rushed six times for 107 yards, Lee McLean 20 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns, Angel Washington 10 times for 63 yards and a touchdown and Tae Graham 4 times for 33 yards and two touchdowns.
Both teams scored on their first two drives of the game. Forest Hills scored first on a 22-yard pass from Davis to Que’Shawn Blakeney, then on their next drive on a 1-yard Davis run. Red Springs scored on a 7-yard Tae Graham run and a 5-yard McLean run, making it a 14-14 game with 7:19 left in the half.
The Yellow Jackets took a 17-14 halftime lead with Gerrardo Castillo made a 25-yard field goal as the second quarter expired.
Red Springs retook the lead on their first two second-half drives, first on a 12-yard Graham run then, after a botched Yellow Jacket punt, on a 6-yard Washington run, to take a 27-17 lead with 7:49 left in the third.
Davis scored late in the third on a 3-yard keeper to pull back within a possession at 27-23 going to the fourth.
Red Springs, who was seeking to start 2-0 for the third straight year, will travel to West Bladen next week. Forest Hills will host Parkwood. Ches hopes his team will learn from the loss as they move deeper into the season.
“Our losses in life, every negative, that’s where we learn our lessons,” Ches said. “And believe me, we’re going to learn a valuable lesson from this loss, and earlier is better.”
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.