Fairmont’s week in review

Fairmont Golf Club will host the two-person best ball open golf tournament which will be played on Sept. 14 and 15, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. This tournament is open to everyone who is an amateur with a cga handicap. Format is best ball on Saturday and Texas Scramble on Sunday. There will be a practice round on Friday. Entry fee is $115 per player which includes three rounds of golf, range balls, Friday night social, lunch on Saturday and Sunday, and dinner after play on Saturday and Sunday. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

The next Thursday evening scramble tournament will be this Thursday with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person captain’s choice format with an entry fee of $15 for members and $20 for non-members. A meal will be served after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 for more information and to sign up.

The next senior shootout will be played this Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. This tournament is open to anyone who is at least 55 years old.

Top rounds posted this week include: Ryan Bass 64; James Cox 67; David Sessions 70; Mitch Grier 71; David Lowry Jr. 72; Bob Antone 72; Mark Lassiter 72; Donald Arnette 72; Bryant Johnston 73; Eddie Butler 73; Clayton Pridgen 73; Butch Lennon 73; J.B. Lowry 73; Drew Schuett 73; Dallas Arnette 74; Rick Smith 74; Jeff Wishart 74; Eddie Williams 74; Jeff Broadwell 75; Ricky Hamilton 75; Danny Henderson 75; Evan Davenport 77; Aaron Ostrander 78.

Pinecrest senior shootout

Mike Sellers and James Humphrey won this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout by a three-stroke margin.

Tiger Willie and Willie Oxendine and came in second. The closest to the flag winners were J.D. Revels and Sellers.

The next Pinecrest senior shootout will be Tuesday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Staff report