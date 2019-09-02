Wild Week 2 of football by the numbers

Sometimes high school football games produce unexpected and incredible circumstances.
Friday night was one of those times.
Between Lumberton’s 30-28 stunner over Pine Forest, Red Springs’ back-and-forth 37-34 loss to Forest Hills and Marquiese Coleman’ leading St. Pauls to a 48-13 win over Union Pines, Week 2 was a memorable one for the schools in Robeson County.
In addition to those three outcomes, Fairmont lost 48-2 to Gray’s Creek and Purnell Swett lost 42-0 to Dillon.
Here’s the top performances from Week 2:
Team of the Week
Lumberton — Between their 45-0 loss to Terry Sanford last Monday and Friday’s game against Pine Forest, the Pirates improved significantly, resulting in a come-from-behind win over a Trojans team that reached the third round of the 4-A playoffs last year.
The Pirates trailed 20-8 at halftime before scoring three straight touchdowns to take a 30-20 lead, then sealed the win despite a late Trojan touchdown.
The running game keyed Lumberton, as the Pirates gained 269 yards on the ground in their victory. While Pine Forest was also solid on the ground with 248 yards, Lumberton held them to 69 passing yards.
The passing game also netted 99 yards after losing 7 yards in the Terry Sanford contest.
The Pirates will hope to continue their new-found momentum on Friday as they host Cape Fear.
Headlining Performance
Jadarion Chatman, QB, Lumberton — The junior quarterback accounted for all 30 points in the Pirates’ win, scoring three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown while running for one two-point conversion and passing for two.
Chatman’s rushing touchdowns came on runs of 11, 30 and 50 yards, and overall he ran for 187 yards on 22 carries, averaging 8.5 yard per carry. The breakout performance came as Chatman’s legs became a more integral part of the Pirates offense; he ran 10 times for 15 yards against Terry Sanford.
He was also 9-for-13 passing for 99 yards after completing just two passes in Week 1.
Other Top Performances
Marquiese Coleman, RB, St. Pauls — Rushed for 203 yards on 22 carries with four touchdowns, including runs of 37 and 46 yards; most of the numbers were compiled before halftime.
Mikail Breeden, QB, St. Pauls — Completed 10 of 14 passes for 168 yards.
Will Ford, WR, St. Pauls — Caught four passes for 104 yards.
Demonta Williams, RB, St. Pauls — Ran for 103 yards with a touchdown.
Elston Powell, DB, St. Pauls — Intercepted a Union Pines pass.
Jordan McNeill, WR, Lumberton — Caught nine passes for 99 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown reception, and caught a pair of two-point conversions.
Tazarie Butler, RB, Lumberton — Rushed for 64 yards on 13 carries, averaging nearly 5 yards per carry.
Marquest Page, DB, Lumberton — Intercepted a Pine Forest pass with a 40-yard return.
Lee McLean, RB, Red Springs — Rushed 20 times for 77 yards with two touchdowns.
Jahlil Brunson, RB, Red Springs — Ran for 107 yards on six carries.
Angel Washington, RB, Red Springs — Rushed 10 times for 63 yards with a touchdown.
Tae Graham, RB, Red Springs — Had only four carries in the Red Devils’ loss, but ran for 33 yards with two touchdowns.
Corey Newton, TE, Red Springs — Caught two passes for 68 yards.
